ajc logo
X

Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
12 minutes ago

Football

Benedictine 28, Burke County 3

Calvary Day 49, Groves 8

Chamblee 15, Tucker 10

Columbia 21, Landmark Christian 10

Eastside 27, Heritage-Conyers 3

Houston County 21, Northside-Warner Robins 17

Loganville 28, Clarke Central 19

McNair 25, Towers 6

Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6

Rutland 49, Jordan 0

Shiloh 43, Jackson County 7

St. Mary’s 33, Cross Keys 15

Stone Mountain 52, Clarkston 0

Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7

Thomson 61, Butler 6

Softball

Allatoona 4, Creekview 3

Alpharetta 13, Johns Creek 1

Blessed Trinity 9, Chattahoochee 8

Bremen 15, Ridgeland 3

Cartersville 5, Cass 1

Cedartown 11, Southeast Whitfield 0

Centennial 8, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Central-Carroll 12, Northwest Whitfield 0

Chamblee 9, Marist 1

Chapel Hill 16, Douglas County 1

Chattooga 10, Darlington 9

Chestatee 12, Cedar Shoals 2

Clinch County 15, Atkinson County 3

Creekside 8, Mays 6

Dodge County 10, Worth County 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Callaway 0

East Forsyth 8, Seckinger 4

Emanuel County Institute 12, Jenkins County 0

Evans 9, Brunswick 1

Georgia Military 6, Stratford Academy 3

Glascock County 15, Wilkinson County 0

Hawkinsville 19, Dooly County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 11, Sonoraville 3

Hillgrove 5, Marietta 2

Howard 2, Griffin 1

Jackson 15, Peach County 0

Jackson 9, Peach County 3

Jackson County 21, Gainesville 0

Jones County 7, Union Grove 6

LaFayette 5, Ringgold 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Coahulla Creek 2

Lanier County 8, Charlton County 0

Loganville 8, Jefferson 0

Lowndes 10, Camden County 2

Lowndes 7, Camden County 1

Marion County 22, Manchester 5

McIntosh 10, Sandy Creek 1

Mt. Zion, Carroll 10, Woodward Academy 5

North Cobb Christian 11, Walker 9

North Hall 13, Madison County 0

North Paulding 15, Harrison 11

Pace Academy 4, North Atlanta 3

Pataula Charter 14, Calhoun County 8

Pebblebrook 11, Westlake 3

River Ridge 15, Rome 0

Seminole County 12, Miller County 6

Social Circle 3, Prince Avenue 1

South Effingham 1, Effingham County 0

South Forsyth 11, Denmark 1

Stockbridge 22, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1

Therrell 14, KIPP Atlanta Charter 7

Thomasville 17, Pelham 4

Tift County 15, Cairo 8

Trion 12, Armuchee 0

Turner County 9, Valdosta 7

Walnut Grove 14, East Hall 2

Washington 23, South Atlanta 11

Wesleyan 6, Cambridge 0

West Laurens 8, Spalding 0

Westfield School 13, Strong Rock Christian 1

Westminster 9, Holy Innocents’ 1

Winder-Barrow 3, Flowery Branch 0

Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Howard 0

Allatoona 2, Rome 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Jonesboro 2

Etowah 2, Creekview 0

Glynn Academy 2, Colquitt County 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Wesleyan 1

Habersham Central 2, Stephens County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Girls Prep 0

Hillgrove 2, Cartersville 0

Hillgrove 2, Kell 0

Holy Innocents’ 3, Druid Hills 0

Islands 2, New Hampstead 0

Kell 2, Cartersville 1

King’s Ridge 3, Cambridge 0

KIPP Atlanta Charter 2, Washington 0

Lambert 3, Denmark 1

North Cobb Christian 2, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Peach County 2, Upson-Lee 0

Pope 2, Pace Academy 0

Pope 2, Wheeler 0

Richmond Hill 2, Lowndes 0

Savannah Christian 2, Savannah Arts 1

South Atlanta 2, Redan 0

St. Vincents 2, South Effingham 0

West Hall 2, Stephens County 1

Westminster 3, Clarkston 0

Woodstock 2, River Ridge 1

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke8h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
8h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

What went wrong for Atlanta United? Where to start ...
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s why Braves are well-positioned to repeat as World Series champs
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Class A blog: Top-ranked Prince Avenue at Tennessee’s Baylor, Elbert at Whitefield...
6h ago
Class 4A Blog: Week 8 Primer, What to Watch for
6h ago
Class 3A blog: Region contests highlight Week 8 schedule
7h ago
Featured

‘Potentially severe’ flu season arrives in Georgia’s classrooms
19h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top