Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Benedictine 28, Burke County 3
Calvary Day 49, Groves 8
Chamblee 15, Tucker 10
Columbia 21, Landmark Christian 10
Eastside 27, Heritage-Conyers 3
Houston County 21, Northside-Warner Robins 17
Loganville 28, Clarke Central 19
McNair 25, Towers 6
Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6
Rutland 49, Jordan 0
Shiloh 43, Jackson County 7
St. Mary’s 33, Cross Keys 15
Stone Mountain 52, Clarkston 0
Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7
Thomson 61, Butler 6
Softball
Allatoona 4, Creekview 3
Alpharetta 13, Johns Creek 1
Blessed Trinity 9, Chattahoochee 8
Bremen 15, Ridgeland 3
Cartersville 5, Cass 1
Cedartown 11, Southeast Whitfield 0
Centennial 8, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Central-Carroll 12, Northwest Whitfield 0
Chamblee 9, Marist 1
Chapel Hill 16, Douglas County 1
Chattooga 10, Darlington 9
Chestatee 12, Cedar Shoals 2
Clinch County 15, Atkinson County 3
Creekside 8, Mays 6
Dodge County 10, Worth County 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Callaway 0
East Forsyth 8, Seckinger 4
Emanuel County Institute 12, Jenkins County 0
Evans 9, Brunswick 1
Georgia Military 6, Stratford Academy 3
Glascock County 15, Wilkinson County 0
Hawkinsville 19, Dooly County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 11, Sonoraville 3
Hillgrove 5, Marietta 2
Howard 2, Griffin 1
Jackson 15, Peach County 0
Jackson 9, Peach County 3
Jackson County 21, Gainesville 0
Jones County 7, Union Grove 6
LaFayette 5, Ringgold 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Coahulla Creek 2
Lanier County 8, Charlton County 0
Loganville 8, Jefferson 0
Lowndes 10, Camden County 2
Lowndes 7, Camden County 1
Marion County 22, Manchester 5
McIntosh 10, Sandy Creek 1
Mt. Zion, Carroll 10, Woodward Academy 5
North Cobb Christian 11, Walker 9
North Hall 13, Madison County 0
North Paulding 15, Harrison 11
Pace Academy 4, North Atlanta 3
Pataula Charter 14, Calhoun County 8
Pebblebrook 11, Westlake 3
River Ridge 15, Rome 0
Seminole County 12, Miller County 6
Social Circle 3, Prince Avenue 1
South Effingham 1, Effingham County 0
South Forsyth 11, Denmark 1
Stockbridge 22, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1
Therrell 14, KIPP Atlanta Charter 7
Thomasville 17, Pelham 4
Tift County 15, Cairo 8
Trion 12, Armuchee 0
Turner County 9, Valdosta 7
Walnut Grove 14, East Hall 2
Washington 23, South Atlanta 11
Wesleyan 6, Cambridge 0
West Laurens 8, Spalding 0
Westfield School 13, Strong Rock Christian 1
Westminster 9, Holy Innocents’ 1
Winder-Barrow 3, Flowery Branch 0
Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Howard 0
Allatoona 2, Rome 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Jonesboro 2
Etowah 2, Creekview 0
Glynn Academy 2, Colquitt County 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Wesleyan 1
Habersham Central 2, Stephens County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Girls Prep 0
Hillgrove 2, Cartersville 0
Hillgrove 2, Kell 0
Holy Innocents’ 3, Druid Hills 0
Islands 2, New Hampstead 0
Kell 2, Cartersville 1
King’s Ridge 3, Cambridge 0
KIPP Atlanta Charter 2, Washington 0
Lambert 3, Denmark 1
North Cobb Christian 2, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Peach County 2, Upson-Lee 0
Pope 2, Pace Academy 0
Pope 2, Wheeler 0
Richmond Hill 2, Lowndes 0
Savannah Christian 2, Savannah Arts 1
South Atlanta 2, Redan 0
St. Vincents 2, South Effingham 0
West Hall 2, Stephens County 1
Westminster 3, Clarkston 0
Woodstock 2, River Ridge 1
About the Author