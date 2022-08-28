ajc logo
Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

By Score Atlanta
20 minutes ago

Football

Carver-Atlanta 44, Riverdale 24

Douglas County 49, Mays 41

Portal 47, Twiggs County 0

South Atlanta 33, Chapel Hill 9

Statesboro 56, Southeast Bulloch 14

Therrell 13, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Softball

Brookwood 9, Pike County 0

Bryan County 8, Schley County 5

Cedartown 10, Mt. Zion, Carroll 9

Chattooga 2, Temple 0

Chattooga 9, Temple 1

Cherokee 8, Sonoraville 1

Creekview 5, Lassiter 3

Creekview 6, Colquitt County 5

Dacula 4, North Atlanta 0

Dacula 7, Parkview 1

Denmark 3, East Forsyth 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 6, Prince Avenue 3

Eagle’s Landing Christian 6, Stephens County 4

East Forsyth 6, Denmark 1

East Hall 11, Pace Academy 1

East Paulding 18, Ridgeland 0

East Paulding 8, Carrollton 0

Franklin County 12, Lanier 0

Franklin County 8, BAASA 0

Hampton 4, Seckinger 2

Haralson County 10, Cedartown 0

Haralson County 3, Mt. Zion, Carroll 2

Kennesaw Mountain 2, Houston County 0

Lanier 9, Hampton 9

Lanier County 5, East Hall 2

Mountain View 10, Cherokee Bluff 1

Mt. Paran Christian 5, Thomas County Central 2

North Forsyth 11, Sprayberry 3

Northside-Columbus 5, Jefferson 4

Oconee County 18, BAASA 1

Schley County 1, Bryan County 0

South Effingham 10, South Paulding 1

Thomas County Central 9, Sandy Creek 2

Tift County 7, Sonoraville 6

Winder-Barrow 12, Pace Academy 0

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Denmark 1

Allatoona 2, North Cobb Christian 0

Allatoona 2, North Oconee 0

Atlanta International 2, Cristo Rey Atlanta 0

Atlanta International 2, St. John Bosco 0

Branford 3, Valdosta 0

Brookwood 2, Locust Grove 0

Callaway 2, Upson-Lee 0

Cartersville 2, North Cobb Christian 0

Central-Carroll 2, Douglas County 0

Central-Carroll 2, Gordon Central 0

Choctawhatchee 2, Fannin County 0

Choctawhatchee 2, Milton 0

Choctawhatchee 2, Mt. Paran Christian 1

Choctawhatchee 2, Veterans 0

Dacula 2, Providence Christian 0

Dawson County 2, Creekview 1

Dawson County 2, Grovetown 0

Dawson County 2, West Forsyth 1

Douglas County 2, Coosa 0

East Hamilton, Tenn, 2, Marietta 1

Etowah 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Fayette County 2, Upson-Lee 0

Forsyth Central 2, Sprayberry 0

Harris County 2, Dacula 0

Harrison 2, Trinity Christian 0

Jackson 2, Parkview 0

Jackson 2, West Oak 0

Jackson County 2, Brookwood 1

Jackson County 2, Locust Grove 0

Johns Creek 2, West Forsyth 0

Kell 2, Dalton 0

Kell 2, Ridgeland 0

Locust Grove 2, West Oak 1

Marietta 2, Trinity Christian 1

McIntosh County Academy 2, Glenn Hills 0

Mill Creek 2, Oconee County 0

Mill Creek 2, Providence Christian 0

Milton 2, East Hamilton, Tenn, 1

Milton 2, Marietta 1

Milton 2, Savannah Arts 1

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Veterans 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Sonoraville 1

North Forsyth 2, Harris County 0

North Gwinnett 2, Clarkston 0

North Gwinnett 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Oconee County 2, Dacula 0

Providence Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Riverwood 2, Carrollton 0

Rome 2, Riverwood 1

Savannah Arts 2, Trinity Christian 0

Savannah Arts 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Shaw 2, Upson-Lee 0

South Forsyth 2, Harris County 0

Southeast Whitfield 2, Sprayberry 1

St. Pius X 2, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

St. Pius X 2, Sandy Creek 0

West Forsyth 2, Creekview 1

Whitewater 2, Etowah 0

Whitewater 2, Lee County 0

Whitewater 2, Rockdale County 0

Whitewater 2, St. Pius X 1

Woodland-Stockbridge 2, Trinity Christian 0

Woodstock 2, Sprayberry 0

Score Atlanta
Drake London being held out of Falcons' final exhibition game Saturday
