Football schedule for Week 10

Thursday
Jonesboro at Drew
Forest Park at Woodward Academy
Jackson County at Eastside
Bainbridge at Westover
Rabun Gap at Union County
Shaw at Kendrick
LaGrange at Spencer
Arabia Mountain at Hapeville Charter
Westminster at Cedar Grove
Heard County at Haralson County
Gordon Lee at BEST Academy
Salem at Winder-Barrow
Friday
Tift at Camden County
Lowndes at Colquitt County
Campbell at East Coweta
Newnan at Pebblebrook
North Cobb at Hillgrove
Harrison at Marietta
North Paulding at Walton
Grayson at Brookwood
Newton at Mill Creek
South Gwinnett at Parkview
Cherokee at Alpharetta
Etowah at Woodstock
South Forsyth at Denmark
Lambert at Forsyth Central
West Forsyth at Gainesville
Dunwoody at Berkmar
Archer at Discovery
Norcross at Duluth
Collins Hill at Mountain View
Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett
Valdosta at Houston County
Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County
Bradwell Institute at Effingham County
Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy
Statesboro at South Effingham
Lakeside-Evans at Alcovy
Southeast Bulloch at Evans
Grovetown at Rockdale County
Tucker at Morrow
North Atlanta at Westlake
Douglas County at Dalton
Carrollton at East Paulding
South Paulding at Paulding County
Alexander at Rome
Kell at Allatoona
South Cobb at Osborne
Pope at Sprayberry
Riverwood at Cambridge
Johns Creek at Centennial
Chattahoochee at Creekview
Sequoyah at River Ridge
Shiloh at Dacula
Veterans at Coffee
Warner Robins at Wayne County
Northgate at Griffin
Northside-Columbus at Harris County
Whitewater at Starr’s Mill
Tri-Cities at Banneker
Mundy’s Mill at Creekside
Eagle’s Landing at Jones County
Ola at Stockbridge
Locust Grove at Union Grove
Dutchtown at Woodland-Stockbridge
Liberty County at Chamblee
Northview at Decatur
Stone Mountain at Lithonia
St. Pius X at M.L. King
Jackson-Atlanta at Grady
Chapel Hill at Lithia Springs
North Springs at New Manchester
Hiram at Blessed Trinity
Woodland-Cartersville at Cartersville
Calhoun at Cass
Loganville at Clarke Central
Greenbrier at Johnson-Gainesville
Apalachee at Walnut Grove
Monroe at Dougherty
Cairo at Thomas County Central
Columbus at Carver-Columbus
Jordan at Hardaway
Beaufort SC at Benedictine
New Hampstead at Islands
Spalding at Baldwin
Rutland at Howard
Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Fayette County
Riverdale at Hampton
McDonough at Central-Carroll
Stephenson at Marist
Miller Grove at Mays
Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield
North Oconee at Cedar Shoals
Madison County at Flowery Branch
Tattnall County at Brantley County
Long County at Pierce County
Crisp County at Americus-Sumter
Peach County at Jackson
Central-Macon at Pike County
Mary Persons at Upson-Lee
Burke County at Hephzibah
Cross Creek at Morgan County
Harlem at Thomson
Sandy Creek at Carver-Atlanta
Redan at Douglass
Rockmart at Adairsville
Sonoraville at LaFayette
Murray County at North Murray
Cherokee Bluff at Dawson County
Gilmer at West Hall
Lumpkin County at White County
East Jackson at Franklin County
Oconee County at Monroe Area
Early County at Cook
Fitzgerald at Thomasville
Berrien at Worth County
Washington County at Bleckley County
Northeast at Dodge County
Lamar County at Monticello
Butler at Josey
Glenn Hills at Oglethorpe County
Jefferson County at Putnam County
Temple at Bremen
Lovett at Columbia
Therrell at KIPP
Towers at Pace
Dade at Coosa
Pepperell at Model
George Walton Academy at Banks County
Rabun County at Elbert County
First Presbyterian at Deerfield-Windsor
Strong Rock Christian at Mount de Sales
Stratford Academy at Tattnall Square Academy
Landmark Christian at Whitefield Academy
Savannah Christian at Aquinas
Savannah Country Day at Calvary Day
Heritage School at St. Anne Pacelli
Brookstone at Trinity Christian
Providence Christian at Wesleyan
Mount Pisgah Christian at Fellowship Christian
King’s Ridge Christian at St. Francis
North Cobb Christian at Darlington
Christian Heritage at Mount Paran Christian
Athens Christian at Athens Academy
Prince Avenue Christian at Loganville Christian
Montgomery County at Baconton Charter
Glascock County at Pataula Charter
Terrell County at Pelham
Clinch County at Brooks County
Charlton County at Irwin County
Atkinson County at Lanier County
Portal at Claxton
Jenkins County at Emanuel County Institute
Bryan County at Metter
McIntosh County Academy at Screven
Dublin at Johnson County
Hawkinsville at Wilcox County
Greenville at Central-Talbotton
Schley County at Chattahoochee County
Macon County at Manchester
Bowdon at Mount Zion-Carroll
Armuchee at Trion
Hancock Central at ACE Charter
Wilkinson County at Crawford County
Georgia Military College at Warren County
Towns County at Greene County
Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County
Commerce at Social Circle
Saturday
Roswell at Milton
Lovejoy at Langston Hughes
Buford at Lanier
Lakeside-DeKalb at Washington
Perry at Westside-Macon
Ridgeland at Pickens
Windsor Forest at Beach
Ringgold at Coahulla Creek
Fannin County at Chattooga
Treutlen at Dooly County
Randolph-Clay at Mitchell County
Monday
Kennesaw at Wheeler
Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett
Woodward Academy at Jonesboro
Tuesday
Callaway at Haralson County
