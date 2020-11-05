X

Football schedule for Week 10

High School Sports Blog | 52 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Jonesboro at Drew

Forest Park at Woodward Academy

Jackson County at Eastside

Bainbridge at Westover

Rabun Gap at Union County

Shaw at Kendrick

LaGrange at Spencer

Arabia Mountain at Hapeville Charter

Westminster at Cedar Grove

Heard County at Haralson County

Gordon Lee at BEST Academy

Salem at Winder-Barrow

Friday

Tift at Camden County

Lowndes at Colquitt County

Campbell at East Coweta

Newnan at Pebblebrook

North Cobb at Hillgrove

Harrison at Marietta

North Paulding at Walton

Grayson at Brookwood

Newton at Mill Creek

South Gwinnett at Parkview

Cherokee at Alpharetta

Etowah at Woodstock

South Forsyth at Denmark

Lambert at Forsyth Central

West Forsyth at Gainesville

Dunwoody at Berkmar

Archer at Discovery

Norcross at Duluth

Newton at Mill Creek

Collins Hill at Mountain View

Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett

Valdosta at Houston County

Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County

Bradwell Institute at Effingham County

Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy

Statesboro at South Effingham

Lakeside-Evans at Alcovy

Southeast Bulloch at Evans

Grovetown at Rockdale County

Tucker at Morrow

North Atlanta at Westlake

Douglas County at Dalton

Carrollton at East Paulding

South Paulding at Paulding County

Alexander at Rome

Kell at Allatoona

South Cobb at Osborne

Pope at Sprayberry

Riverwood at Cambridge

Johns Creek at Centennial

Chattahoochee at Creekview

Sequoyah at River Ridge

Shiloh at Dacula

Veterans at Coffee

Warner Robins at Wayne County

Northgate at Griffin

Northside-Columbus at Harris County

Whitewater at Starr’s Mill

Tri-Cities at Banneker

Mundy’s Mill at Creekside

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County

Ola at Stockbridge

Locust Grove at Union Grove

Dutchtown at Woodland-Stockbridge

Liberty County at Chamblee

Northview at Decatur

Stone Mountain at Lithonia

St. Pius X at M.L. King

Jackson-Atlanta at Grady

Chapel Hill at Lithia Springs

North Springs at New Manchester

Hiram at Blessed Trinity

Woodland-Cartersville at Cartersville

Calhoun at Cass

Loganville at Clarke Central

Greenbrier at Johnson-Gainesville

Apalachee at Walnut Grove

Monroe at Dougherty

Cairo at Thomas County Central

Columbus at Carver-Columbus

Jordan at Hardaway

Beaufort SC at Benedictine

New Hampstead at Islands

Spalding at Baldwin

Rutland at Howard

Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Fayette County

Riverdale at Hampton

McDonough at Central-Carroll

Stephenson at Marist

Miller Grove at Mays

Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield

North Oconee at Cedar Shoals

Madison County at Flowery Branch

Tattnall County at Brantley County

Long County at Pierce County

Crisp County at Americus-Sumter

Peach County at Jackson

Central-Macon at Pike County

Mary Persons at Upson-Lee

Evans at Southeast Bulloch

Burke County at Hephzibah

Cross Creek at Morgan County

Harlem at Thomson

Sandy Creek at Carver-Atlanta

Redan at Douglass

Rockmart at Adairsville

Sonoraville at LaFayette

Murray County at North Murray

Cherokee Bluff at Dawson County

Gilmer at West Hall

Lumpkin County at White County

East Jackson at Franklin County

Oconee County at Monroe Area

Early County at Cook

Fitzgerald at Thomasville

Berrien at Worth County

Washington County at Bleckley County

Northeast at Dodge County

Lamar County at Monticello

Butler at Josey

Glenn Hills at Oglethorpe County

Jefferson County at Putnam County

Temple at Bremen

Lovett at Columbia

Therrell at KIPP

Towers at Pace

Dade at Coosa

Pepperell at Model

George Walton Academy at Banks County

Rabun County at Elbert County

First Presbyterian at Deerfield-Windsor

Strong Rock Christian at Mount de Sales

Stratford Academy at Tattnall Square Academy

Landmark Christian at Whitefield Academy

Savannah Christian at Aquinas

Savannah Country Day at Calvary Day

Heritage School at St. Anne Pacelli

Brookstone at Trinity Christian

Providence Christian at Wesleyan

Mount Pisgah Christian at Fellowship Christian

King’s Ridge Christian at St. Francis

North Cobb Christian at Darlington

Christian Heritage at Mount Paran Christian

Athens Christian at Athens Academy

Prince Avenue Christian at Loganville Christian

Montgomery County at Baconton Charter

Glascock County at Pataula Charter

Terrell County at Pelham

Clinch County at Brooks County

Charlton County at Irwin County

Atkinson County at Lanier County

Portal at Claxton

Jenkins County at Emanuel County Institute

Bryan County at Metter

McIntosh County Academy at Screven

Dublin at Johnson County

Hawkinsville at Wilcox County

Greenville at Central-Talbotton

Schley County at Chattahoochee County

Macon County at Manchester

Bowdon at Mount Zion-Carroll

Armuchee at Trion

Hancock Central at ACE Charter

Wilkinson County at Crawford County

Georgia Military College at Warren County

Towns County at Greene County

Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County

Commerce at Social Circle

Saturday

Roswell at Milton

Lovejoy at Langston Hughes

Buford at Lanier

Lakeside-DeKalb at Washington

Perry at Westside-Macon

Ridgeland at Pickens

Windsor Forest at Beach

Ringgold at Coahulla Creek

Fannin County at Chattooga

Treutlen at Dooly County

Randolph-Clay at Mitchell County

Monday

Kennesaw at Wheeler

Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett

Woodward Academy at Jonesboro

Tuesday

Callaway at Haralson County

Score Atlanta

