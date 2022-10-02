Football rankings: Ware No. 1 in 5A; Hebron, Heritage-Ringgold make history

Ware (4-0) moved up from No. 2 after No. 1 Cartersville lost to Calhoun last week. Ware has beaten Benedictine and Bainbridge, two top-10 teams from Class 4A, but the Gators’ No. 1 ranking is more about the lack of a clear-cut favorite. In fact, Ware was thought to be rebuilding after graduating four-year starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, now at Central Florida.

But preseason No. 1 Warner Robins, the two-time defending champion, is 2-4, and Cartersville has lost a region game for the first time since 2011. Cartersville held the No. 1 position for six weeks but lost Thursday to then-No. 8 Calhoun 50-48 in triple overtime in a Region 7 game. That spelled the end of Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games. Calhoun, despite two losses, is up to No. 4 and Cartersville down to No. 5.