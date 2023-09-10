Football rankings: Valdosta moves in; Ware stays No. 1

By Todd Holcomb
54 minutes ago
Benedictine beat Ware County in a game between No. 1-ranked reigning champions last week. Both are still No. 1 in this week’s football rankings.

Benedictine naturally kept its top spot in Class 4A after beating Ware 31-24 in Savannah. The Cadets are 4-0 after starting 2-2 each of the past two seasons, each ending in state titles.

Ware’s 17-game winning streak is over, but its reign at No. 1 in Class 5A is not.

The No. 2 team in 5A, Warner Robins, also lost Friday, beaten by Valdosta 45-12.

Valdosta moved into the 7A rankings at No. 9.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (3-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (4-0)

3. (3) Mill Creek (3-0)

4. (4) Walton (3-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (3-1)

6. (6) Parkview (3-0)

7. (7) Westlake (4-0)

8. (8) Milton (2-1)

9. (NR) Valdosta (3-1)

10. (10) Grayson (3-1)

Out: No. 9 Norcross (2-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (4-0)

2. (2) Hughes (2-1)

3. (6) Thomas County Central (3-0)

4. (3) Houston County (4-0)

5. (4) Lee County (3-1)

6. (8) Rome (3-1)

7. (9) Marist (3-1)

8. (5) Roswell (3-1)

9. (7) Woodward Academy (1-2)

10. (NR) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (3-1)

2. (3) Creekside (2-1)

3. (4) Coffee (3-0)

4. (6) Jefferson (4-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (4-0)

6. (2) Warner Robins (1-2)

7. (7) Hiram (4-0)

8. (8) Calhoun (3-1)

9. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

10. (9) Clarke Central (2-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (4-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (2-0)

3. (3) Troup (3-0)

4. (4) Perry (2-1)

5. (6) Bainbridge (2-2)

6. (7) Holy Innocents’ (4-0)

7. (8) Burke County (3-0)

8. (9) Spalding (4-0)

9. (5) Wayne County (2-1)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (3-0)

3. (4) Stephens County (4-0)

4. (3) Sandy Creek (3-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (2-1)

6. (10) Mary Persons (3-1)

7. (7) Monroe Area (3-1)

8. (6) Carver-Atlanta (1-2)

9. (8) Thomasville (1-3)

10. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (2-1)

2. (2) Appling County (2-1)

3. (3) Callaway (2-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (3-0)

5. (5) Northeast (2-1)

6. (7) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

7. (6) Fitzgerald (2-2)

8. (8) Rockmart (1-2)

9. (10) Toombs County (3-0)

10. (9) Cook (1-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0)

3. (3) Irwin County (2-1)

4. (4) Bleckley County (2-1)

5. (5) Trion (3-0)

6. (6) Brooks County (1-2)

7. (8) Rabun County (2-1)

8. (9) Elbert County (2-1)

9. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0)

10. (NR) Bryan County (3-0)

Out: No. 7 Dublin (2-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (3-0)

2. (3) Macon County (3-0)

3. (6) Clinch County (3-1)

4. (2) Manchester (2-1)

5. (4) Bowdon (2-2)

6. (5) Aquinas (3-0)

7. (9) Greene County (4-0)

8. (7) Early County (2-1)

9. (8) McIntosh County Academy (2-1)

10. (10) Jenkins County (4-0)

