Football rankings: Schley moves to No. 1; Buford solidifies top spot

Schley County is the new No. 1 team in Class A Division II while Eagle’s Landing Christian and Oconee County are out of the rankings for the first time in years.

Explore Friday night highlights

Buford and Hughes, the No. 1 teams in the two highest classifications, had two off the biggest wins on the opening weekend of the season and solidified their positions.

Schley County, a state runner-up last season but never a champion, opened with a 61-20 victory over Tattnall Square. Bowdon, the defending champion, lost to No. 5 Manchester 21-20. Bowdon dropped to No. 3, and Manchester moved to No. 2.

ELCA, the No. 7 team in Class 2A, lost 55-3 to No. 4 Bainbridge of Class 4A. ELCA is out of the rankings for the first time since the end of the 2014 season, a streak of 113 weeks that was tied for the fourth-longest in the state.

Oconee County, which lost 29-12 to No. 2 North Oconee of Class 4A, fell out of the 3A rankings after 48 straight weeks in the rankings.

Buford remained No. 1 in 7A after an 18-0 victory over St. Frances Academy, a Maryland team with several top-five national rankings. Hughes, No. 1 in 6A, beat previous No. 2 Carrollton of 7A 39-33. Carrollton fell to No. 5.

Another impressive performer in week one was Class 7A’s No. 2 team, Colquitt County. The Packers beat South Carolina’s reigning Class 5A champions, Dutch Fork, 48-17, in another game between nationally ranked teams.

Explore Week 1 high school football scores

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (1-0)

2. (3) Colquitt County (1-0)

3. (4) Mill Creek (1-0)

4. (5) Walton (1-0)

5. (2) Carrollton (0-1)

6. (6) Milton (1-0)

7. (7) Parkview (1-0)

8. (8) Westlake (1-0)

9. (10) Norcross (1-0)

10. (NR) Brookwood (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Grayson

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (1-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (1-0)

3. (3) Woodward Academy (1-0)

4. (4) Houston County (1-0)

5. (5) Lee County (1-0)

6. (6) Roswell (1-0)

7. (7) Rome (1-0)

8. (8) Thomas County Central (1-0)

9. (10) Northside (Warner Robins) (1-0)

10. (9) Marist (0-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (1-0)

2. (2) Creekside (1-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (0-1)

4. (5) Coffee (1-0)

5. (6) Cartersville (1-0)

6. (NR) Jefferson (1-0)

7. (7) Jones County (0-1)

8. (10) Hiram (1-0)

9. (4) Calhoun (0-1)

10. (NR) Clarke Central (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Kell, No. 9 Cass

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (1-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (1-0)

3. (3) Troup (1-0)

4. (4) Bainbridge (1-0)

5. (5) Perry (0-0)

6. (6) Wayne County (1-0)

7. (9) Holy Innocents (1-0)

8. (NR) Burke County (1-0)

9. (7) Cedartown (1-0)

10. (NR) Starr’s Mill (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Stockbridge, No. 10 LaGrange

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0)

3. (3) Carver (Atlanta) (1-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0)

5. (6) Sandy Creek (1-0)

6. (8) Savannah Christian (1-0)

7. (5) Stephens County (1-0)

8. (9) Monroe Area (1-0)

9. (10) Carver (Columbus) (1-0)

10. (NR) Dougherty (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Oconee County

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (1-0)

2. (2) Appling County (0-1)

3. (3) Thomson (0-1)

4. (4) Callaway (0-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

6. (6) Pierce County (0-0)

7. (9) Cook (1-0)

8. (8) Rockmart (0-1)

9. (NR) Athens Academy (1-0)

10. (NR) Putnam County (0-0)

Out: No. 7 Eagle’s Landing Christian, No. 10 Northeast

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (1-0)

3. (4) Rabun County (1-0)

4. (8) Elbert County (1-0)

5. (3) Irwin County (0-1)

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0)

7. (5) Brooks County (0-1)

8. (9) Lamar County (1-0)

9. (10) Trion (1-0)

10. (NR) Dublin (1-0)

Out: No. 6 Metter

Class A Division II

1. (2) Schley County (1-0)

2. (5) Manchester (1-0)

3. (1) Bowdon (0-1)

4. (3) Clinch County (1-0)

5. (6) Early County (1-0)

6. (7) Johnson County (0-0)

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-0)

8. (NR) Aquinas (1-0)

9. (NR) Macon County (1-0)

10. (NR) Telfair County (0-0)

Out: No. 4 Lincoln County, No. 9 Charlton County, No. 10 Wilcox County