Football rankings: Parkview re-enters top 10 after Newton victory

Parkview defeated No. 5 Newton 28-21, complicating the Region 4 standings and showing how competitive the state’s highest classification can be. Parkview, now ranked No. 9, has lost to Archer, the first-place team in Region 4, and to No. 1 Mill Creek.

Archer (5-3, 3-0) is only team in the region without a region loss, but the Tigers ironically remain unranked while three other region foes (Parkview, Newton, Grayson) are in the top 10.

Archer has lost to unranked North Gwinnett in a non-region game and to Mill Creek and Norcross. Archer can prove itself over the final two weeks of the regular season as the Tigers play home games Friday against No. 10 Grayson and Nov. 3 against No. 7 Newton.

Since Archer has beaten Parkview, and Parkview has beaten Newton, Norcross benefited indirectly and jumped to No. 6 despite a generally weaker schedule than most other top-10 teams. Norcross beat Archer 25-21 last month, and the Blue Devils’ lone loss is to Mill Creek.

Newton stayed ahead of Parkview despite Friday’s loss because the Rams, who had been 7-0 for the first time in their history, has beaten top-10 teams Westlake and Grayson.

Class 7A

1. (1) Mill Creek (8-0)

2. (2) Walton (8-0)

3. (3) Colquitt County (8-0)

4. (4) Buford (7-1)

5. (6) Carrollton (8-1)

6. (10) Norcross (7-1)

7. (5) Newton (7-1)

8. (8) Westlake (6-2)

9. (NR) Parkview (6-2)

10. (7) Grayson (6-2)

Out: No. 9 North Cobb (5-3)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (8-0)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (8-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (8-0)

4. (4) Lee County (7-1)

5. (5) Hughes (6-2)

6. (7) Rome (7-1)

7. (8) Marist (7-1)

8. (9) Roswell (8-1)

9. (6) Houston County (6-2)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (6-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (8-0)

2. (2) Creekside (7-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (8-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (9-0)

5. (5) Ware County (6-2)

6. (10) Kell (7-1)

7. (8) Hiram (7-2)

8. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)

9. (9) Warner Robins (5-3)

10. (6) Calhoun (6-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (9-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (8-0)

3. (3) Bainbridge (6-2)

4. (4) Perry (7-1)

5. (5) Spalding (9-0)

6. (6) Central (Carrollton) (8-0)

7. (7) Burke County (7-1)

8. (8) Stockbridge (6-2)

9. (9) Cairo (8-1)

10. (NR) Troup (7-1)

Out: No. 10 Wayne County (6-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (8-0)

2. (2) Stephens County (8-0)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (4-5)

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (6-2)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (8-0)

7. (8) Morgan County (7-1)

8. (7) Sandy Creek (6-3)

9. (9) Carver (Columbus) (6-3)

10. (NR) Thomasville (5-4)

Out: No. 10 Monroe Area (4-4)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (7-1)

2. (3) Appling County (6-2)

3. (4) Pierce County (7-1)

4. (5) Toombs County (7-1)

5. (6) Callaway (5-1)

6. (2) Northeast (6-2)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (6-2)

8. (8) Rockmart (6-2)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (6-2)

10. (10) Athens Academy (5-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

3. (3) Trion (8-0)

4. (7) Commerce (8-1)

5. (4) Elbert County (7-2)

6. (5) Rabun County (7-2)

7. (6) Bleckley County (7-2)

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2)

9. (9) Mount Vernon (6-2)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (8-0)

2. (2) Greene County (8-0)

3. (3) Manchester (6-2)

4. (4) Macon County (6-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (8-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2)

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0)

8. (9) Telfair County (7-0)

9. (10) Early County (6-2)

10. (8) Aquinas (6-2)