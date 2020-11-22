Football rankings: Marist, Cedar Grove hold No. 1 spots throughout regular season

Also ranked No. 1 in the final poll of the Georgia high school football regular season are Grayson and Lee County, which have won state titles in the past five years, along with Marist and Fitzgerald, which haven’t won in some time. Marist last won a state title in 2003, with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was the team’s quarterback. Fitzgerald last won in 1948.

Cedar Grove and Marist are the only teams that have been ranked No. 1 throughout the regular season. Cedar Grove (1-4) maintained its top spot despite having four victories overturned by forfeit, but the Saints still made the playoffs and haven’t lost to a Class 3A opponent since 2017.