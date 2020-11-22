Football rankings: Marist, Cedar Grove hold No. 1 spots throughout regular season

Reigning state champions Blessed Trinity and Cedar Grove will enter the playoffs ranked No. 1. So will Prince Avenue Christian and Metter, programs that have never won state titles.
Also ranked No. 1 in the final poll of the Georgia high school football regular season are Grayson and Lee County, which have won state titles in the past five years, along with Marist and Fitzgerald, which haven’t won in some time. Marist last won a state title in 2003, with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was the team’s quarterback. Fitzgerald last won in 1948.
Cedar Grove and Marist are the only teams that have been ranked No. 1 throughout the regular season. Cedar Grove (1-4) maintained its top spot despite having four victories overturned by forfeit, but the Saints still made the playoffs and haven’t lost to a Class 3A opponent since 2017.
Being ranked No. 1 entering the playoffs isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, however. A year ago, only one team that entered the playoffs ranked No. 1 captured a state title. That was Irwin County in Class A.
The first of five rounds of playoffs begin this week and culminate in the finals at Georgia State on Dec. 28-30.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (9-0)
2. (2) Colquitt County (7-0)
3. (3) Norcross (10-0)
4. (4) Lowndes (7-1)
5. (5) East Coweta (8-1)
6. (6) Collins Hill (8-2)
7. (10) Milton (8-0)
8. (9) North Cobb (9-1)
9. (7) Newnan (9-1)
10. (8) Archer (6-4)
Class 6A
1. (1) Lee County (8-1)
2. (2) Buford (8-1)
3. (3) Westlake (8-1)
4. (4) Allatoona (9-0)
5. (6) River Ridge (8-0)
6. (7) Valdosta (4-4)
7. (9) Hughes (9-1)
8. (5) Dacula (6-3)
9. (8) Richmond Hill (8-2)
10. (10) Carrollton (6-2)
Class 5A
1. (1) Blessed Trinity (6-0)
2. (2) Warner Robins (8-1)
3. (3) Ware County (8-1)
4. (4) Cartersville (8-1)
5. (5) Coffee (7-2)
6. (6) Starr’s Mill (8-1)
7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)
8. (8) St. Pius (8-1)
9. (9) Clarke Central (7-2)
10. (10) Jones County (7-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (8-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (8-0)
3. (3) Carver-Columbus (8-0)
4. (4) Benedictine (6-2)
5. (5) Flowery Branch (8-2)
6. (6) Bainbridge (7-3)
7. (8) Cedartown (6-2)
8. (NR) Perry (6-4)
9. (10) Hapeville Charter (4-3)
10. (NR) Stephenson (4-2)
Out: No. 6 Islands, No. 9 Baldwin
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-4)
2. (2) Oconee County (8-0)
3. (3) Peach County (7-1)
4. (4) Crisp County (8-1)
5. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-0)
6. (8) Pierce County (8-1)
7. (7) Rockmart (8-1)
8. (5) Appling County (7-1)
9. (10) Richmond Academy (9-1)
10. (NR) Thomson (8-2)
Out: No. 9 Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)
2. (2) Rabun County (9-1)
3. (3) Thomasville (6-4)
4. (4) Lovett (6-2)
5. (5) Jefferson County (7-2)
6. (6) Early County (6-2)
7. (7) Fannin County (8-0)
8. (9) Callaway (7-1)
9. (10) Dodge County (5-3)
10. (NR) Vidalia (7-2)
Out: No. 8 Haralson County
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Metter (10-0)
2. (2) Dublin (9-1)
3. (3) Brooks County (9-1)
4. (4) Commerce (9-1)
5. (5) Irwin County (7-3)
6. (6) Macon County (8-1)
7. (7) Pelham (5-1)
8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (7-1)
9. (10) Clinch County (6-3)
10. (8) Chattahoochee County (8-1)
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-1)
2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-3)
3. (3) Fellowship Christian (8-0)
4. (4) Athens Academy (8-1)
5. (5) Wesleyan (8-2)
6. (6) Christian Heritage (7-1)
7. (8) Trinity Christian (7-2)
8. (9) Savannah Christian (9-1)
9. (7) North Cobb Christian (7-2)
10. (10) George Walton Academy (7-2)
About the Author