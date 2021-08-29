ajc logo
Football rankings: Collins Hill is No. 1 for first time

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
54 minutes ago

Collins Hill, the Class 7A runner-up in 2020, is No. 1 in the AJC rankings for the first time.

The Eagles jumped previous No. 1 Milton, which lost to North Cobb 40-21 last week. Milton fell to No. 5 while North Cobb moved up to No. 2.

Collins Hill, a Gwinnett County school, opened in 1994. It has won three region titles and reached the semifinals or better three times but never been ranked higher than No. 3 until this season.

Collins Hill won last week by forfeit over Sprayberry. This week, the Eagles play Greenville Christian, a 2020 Mississippi state champion.

There also is a new No. 1 team in Class 5A as defending champion Warner Robins moved up one spot after a 50-26 victory over Archer. Previous No. 1 Blessed Trinity lost to Marist 28-13.

Marist moved up one to No. 2 in Class 4A, the class that it won in 2020. Marist coach Alan Chadwick got his 400th career victory in the Blessed Trinity game.

Defending Class A Public champion Irwin County remained No. 1 despite an 18-15 season-opening loss to Fitzgerald, the No. x team in 2A.

Class 7A

1. (2) Collins Hill (1-0)

2. (6) North Cobb (1-1)

3. (5) Mill Creek (2-0)

4. (4) Walton (2-0)

5. (1) Milton (1-1)

6. (3) Colquitt County (1-1)

7. (8) Lowndes (1-1)

8. (NR) Roswell (2-0)

9. (10) Marietta (0-1)

10. (9) Cherokee (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Norcross

Class 6A

1. (1) Buford (2-0)

2. (2) Lee County (2-0)

3. (3) Westlake (2-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (2-0)

5. (5) River Ridge (2-0)

6. (6) Rome (1-0)

7. (8) Hughes (0-1)

8. (9) Valdosta (1-1)

9. (10) Brunswick (2-0)

10. (NR) Northside-Warner Robins (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Dacula

Class 5A

1. (2) Warner Robins (2-0)

2. (3) Ware County (2-0)

3. (4) Coffee (1-0)

4. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-1)

5. (5) Cartersville (2-0)

6. (6) Creekside (1-0)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (2-0)

8. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

9. (9) Eastside (1-0)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (2-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Jefferson (2-0)

2. (3) Marist (1-0)

3. (2) Benedictine (0-1)

4. (4) Perry (1-0)

5. (5) Carver-Columbus (1-1)

6. (6) Cedartown (1-0)

7. (7) Flowery Branch (2-0)

8. (8) Bainbridge (0-1)

9. (9) Baldwin (1-0)

10. (10) Cairo (0-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

2. (2) Oconee County (2-0)

3. (4) Pierce County (1-1)

4. (3) Peach County (0-2)

5. (5) Westminster (1-1)

6. (6) Crisp County (0-1)

7. (7) Appling County (2-0)

8. (8) Sandy Creek (1-0)

9. (9) Thomson (2-0)

10. (10) Monroe Area (2-0)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (2-0)

2. (2) Rabun County (1-1)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (1-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-0)

5. (5) Northeast (2-0)

6. (8) Lovett (1-1)

7. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

8. (9) Dodge County (2-0)

9. (NR) Vidalia (0-0)

10. (NR) Jeff Davis (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Haralson County, No. 10 Bremen

Class A Private

1. (1) Trinity Christian (2-0)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-2)

3. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

4. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

5. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

6. (9) Whitefield Academy (2-0)

7. (8) Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

8. (10) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

9. (3) Wesleyan (1-1)

10. (NR) Athens Academy (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Darlington

Class A Public

1. (1) Irwin County (0-1)

2. (2) Brooks County (0-1)

3. (3) Macon County (2-0)

4. (6) Metter (2-0)

5. (8) Pelham (2-0)

6. (10) Bowdon (2-0)

7. (NR) Manchester (1-0)

8. (4) Dublin (0-1)

9. (7) Wilcox County (0-1)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Commerce, No. 9 Clinch County

