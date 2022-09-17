Week 5 Friday Night Roundups

See the Friday Night roundups below. The recaps from Thursday are at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

Lambert struck early in the first when senior James Tyre connected with Brandon Jones for the touchdown before Ethan Terry reached the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0. Following another first-quarter score by the Longhorns, Tyre hit Jones again in the second to set up a 33-8 score at the half. A third-quarter field goal by senior kicker Ryan Degyansky and a touchdown pass from Tyre to Tommy LaFayette in the fourth capped the Longhorns’ scoring spree.

Milton 36, Alpharetta 21

Milton trailed 21-17 in the third quarter but scored the final three touchdowns of the game to take the road win. After Alpharetta’s Ben Guthrie threw his third touchdown pass, Luke Nickel found Wyatt Smalley for a 7-yard touchdown pass to take a 23-21 lead. Wyatt Nave followed that with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown to extend the lead to 30-21, then Will Parton capped the scoring with a 67-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 6:57 left to play. After a scoreless first quarter, Milton’s Scott Moskowitz tied the game at 7-7 on a 2-yard touchdown rush. Felipe Mota made a 46-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the first half for the Eagles, but Alpharetta led 14-10 at halftime. Nickel’s first touchdown pass went to Nave for 59 yards two minutes into the second half.

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Harrison 23

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the season, outscoring visiting Harrison 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a a 45-23 victory. Senior quarterback Cayman Prangley connected with Cayden Lee for a trio of touchdowns, including a 62-yarder in the second quarter, and Prangley also found Jailen Taylor for a fourth touchdown pass. Both Prangley and Tyson Jenkins added rushing scores in the third, and kicker Ty Roldan sent a 38-yard field goal through the uprights and finished a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.

South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34

The South Forsyth War Eagles rebounded from a Week 3 loss with a 41-34 road win against Clarke Central, led by senior quarterback Ty Watkins and junior running back Maverick Schippmann. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime and 34-34 in the final frame, but Schippmann’s second rushing score with 3:30 remaining proved to be the game-winner. Schippmann also caught a touchdown pass from Watkins, who scored twice on the ground as well and hauled in a touchdown reception himself.

Valdosta 56, Coral Glades (FL) 0

Valdosta (5-0) quarterback Todd Robinson propelled the host Wildcats to a 49-0 halftime lead with two touchdown runs (26, 89) and touchdown passes to Shaq Wright, Jalen Whitehead and Jontavious McGriff. Senior Timothy Roberson recorded an interception for the fifth-straight game (his sixth on the year) and returned it for a touchdown early in the second quarter and Charles Williams ran in a 15-yard score with 35 second left in the half that put Valdosta up 49-0. Backup quarterback Prince Jean ran in a 1-yard score with 7:14 left to push the lead to 56-0.

Parkview 38, St. Pius X 21

Parkview scored 31 unanswered points to erase an early 14-0 deficit and sprint past host St. Pius X. Carson Wilson scored two touchdowns for the Tigers, the first of which tied the game at 14-14 and the second on a pass from Colin Houck. Donovan Paris, Khyair Spain and Nolan Marshall also scored, while Carlos Munoz connected on a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter that gave Parkview the lead for good at 17-14. A dominant defensive performance over the final three quarters included an interception by Antonio White and a fumble recovery by Zelus Hicks.

Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14

Following a two-point victory over Cambridge and a four-point defeat of Harrison, Denmark won its third nail-biter in a row by beating host Pebblebrook. The Danes scored their final points of the game early in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Dee Crayton for a 17-7 advantage, after which their defense held on to clinch victory. Pebblebrook pulled to within 17-14 early in the fourth quarter and got the ball back with more than a minute remaining, but a turnover on downs ended its chances.

Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0

The Trojans led 21-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at the half in a romp of Jenkins. Julian Lewis passed to Caleb Odom (32 yards, 17 yards, 6 yards) and Takare Lipscomb (6 yards) for touchdowns. Bryce Hicks ( 47 yards, 5 yards) scored on touchdown runs.

In other 7A games: Camden County is now over .500 with a 48-21 victory over visiting out-of-state opponent Somerset Academy. The Wildcats are 3-2. ... East Coweta continued to roll after a Week 1 loss to Starr’s Mill, grabbing their fourth consecutive win with a 49-34 shootout victory over Lowndes. ... After being tied 7-7 in the first quarter, Hillgrove scored 22 unanswered points to secure a 29-7 victory over Campbell. ... In North Paulding’s 55-7 victory over Pope, quarterback Boone Anderson tossed seven touchdown passes. ... Archer outlasted Shiloh 20-18 for the Tigers’ first win of the season.

Class 6A

Woodward Academy 52, Morrow 0

Woodward Academy kicked off Region 3 play with a 52-0 shutout of visiting Morrow (2-3), improving to 3-1 overall. The 5th-ranked War Eagles — who led 17-0 after the opening frame, 31-0 at halftime and 45-0 heading into the fourth quarter — will face another Region 3 foe next week when they travel to Alcovy.

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6

The Red Elephants remain undefeated on the season following their sound victory over Apalachee fueled by a 34-point second-quarter performance. Senior Naim Cheeks scored twice in the game, including a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Junior quarterback Baxter Wright scored once on the ground and also threw three touchdown passes. Gainesville’s leading receiver was senior Darius Cannon, who caught four passes for 72 yards.

Marist 21, Blessed Trinity 17

Marist trailed 3-0 after one quarter and 10-7 midway through the second but controlled the game after halftime to defeat visiting Blessed Trinity. Walker Richens intercepted a pass in the final seconds to cap off a scoreless fourth quarter and clinch victory for Marist. Blessed Trinity got a 71-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Goodman to Cole Weaver, a 45-yard touchdown run by Kieran Davis, and a 35-yard field goal from Bryson Hosea.

Hughes 65, New Manchester 0

No. 1 ranked Hughes jumped out to a 33-0 first quarter-lead before closing out visiting New Manchester 65-0 in its Region 5 opener to improve to 4-0. The Panthers’ offense currently leads the state with a 55.25 ppg average and the team has outscored its opponents 43 ppg through its first four games. Running back Justus Savage put Hughes on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run and added a 41-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter before his 24-yard touchdown reception from Prentis ‘Air’ Noland in the third quarter that put the Panthers up 54-0. Noland finished with five touchdown passes—including three in the first quarter. Five different players were on the receiving end of Noland’s five-touchdown outing with Savage (24), Robert ‘CJ’ Lockhart (16), Jelani ‘Tank’ Thurman (4), Jediyah ‘JD’ Willoughby (22) and Jovanni ‘Chi’ McGee (10) all finding the endzone. Joshua Solano added a third quarter field goal, Jakarri Martin returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and Justin Bonds scored on a 39-yard run with 2:21 left to push the lead to 65-0.

Sequoyah 18, Etowah 7

Sequoyah got its second-straight win with a comfortable 18-7 victory over host Etowah, handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. Tyler Bell’s 4-yard run provided the only points of the first half for a 6-0 Chiefs lead, and Jackson Hancock (14 yards) and Ean Marria (4 yards) added rushing scores in the third for an 18-0 edge.

In other 6A games: Woodward Academy shut out Morrow at home 52-0 as Jalen Woods threw three touchdowns to three different receivers. ... Lee County moved to 4-1 with a 51-0 home rout of Lake Gibson of Lakeland, Fla. The Trojans led 41-0 at halftime. ... Habersham Central held on for a 28-21 road win at Forsyth Central. Hayes Gunn rushed for two touchdowns, and Habersham QB Carson Parker rushed for a score and threw a TD pass to Zeke Whittington. ... Ty Collins threw three touchdown passes, two to Frantzyr Chardavoine, to lead visiting Paulding County past Newnan, which led 10-0 at halftime.

Class 5A

Loganville 27, Winder-Barrow 14

Loganville led 17-0 at halftime but held just a 20-14 edge in the fourth quarter before Mason Lawson’s touchdown rush sealed the Red Devils’ home win. Devin Pugh made two field goals, the first giving Loganville a 3-0 lead and the second of which put the Red Devils ahead 20-7. Solomon Leslie had a rushing score for the Red Devils, and Loganville quarterback Johnny Crowe threw a touchdown pass to Nico Dowdell.

Calhoun 40, Sonoraville 7

Calhoun led 6-0 after the end of the first quarter and 20-7 at the half before holding Sonoraville scoreless in the second half to secure the win. Trey Townshend passed to Jadon Thompson on a 7-yard touchdown to put Calhoun up 6-0. Caden WIlliams gave Calhoun the 13-0 lead on a 1-yard run. Townshend passed to Emaree Winston on a 25-yard touchdown to put the Yellow Jackets up 20-0. Townshend passed to Cam Curtis on a 29-yard pass with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to expand the lead. Williams gave Calhoun a 32-7 lead on a 3-yard run and Corbin Fuller brought the game to its final tally on a 1-yard run.

Eastside 42, Ola 14

Eastside senior running back Kenai Grier rushed for four touchdowns in the Eagles’ home win over the rival Mustangs. Eastside marched down the field on its opening drive to set up a 3-yard Grier score, but Ola answered with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Jake Holmes to Omar Mathis to tie it 7-7. E’Sean Arnold regained the lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Aeron Gresham to put Eastside up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Grier’s second and third touchdown runs came in the second quarter on an 80-yard scamper down the sideline and a 4-yard touchdown run that made it 28-7 at the half. Grier’s fourth touchdown came on a direct snap 6-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 35-7 heading into the final frame. Junior Anquez Cobb capped the scoring for Eastside on a late touchdown run before Ola returned to the endzone for the final margin. Grier finished with 131 rushing yards to complement his four-touchdown performance.

In other 5A games: After starting the season at the top of the 5A rankings, Warner Robins has lost three of its first four games. The 4th-ranked Dutchtown Bulldogs defeated the host Demons 14-7, thanks to a pair of third-quarter scores (a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Amarion Yarbough and Josiah Jarrett’s 29-yard pass to Tony Manns). ... Dalton rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 35-3 road win over Lassiter out of Class 6A.... McIntosh quarterback Tate Morris led the Chiefs to a 23-14 home win over visiting Landmark Christian with touchdown passes to Landon Dolhancyk (41 yards) and Cole Landgaard (21 yards), in addition to an 8-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. ... Union Grove kicked off region play with a victory against host Eagle’s Landing to improve to 3-2 on the season. The 27-0 win was the Wolverine defense’s second shutout performance in three games. ... Cartersville put up a season-high 52 points against visiting Heritage (Conyers) to improve to 5-0. ... Mays got a win in its first region matchup of the season against host Chapel Hill (35-23). Both the Raiders and the Panthers are now 2-2 overall.

Class 4A

Perry 35, Peach County 7

Perry led 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter before closing out its largest margin of victory against Peach County since the 1983 season. Peach County did not gain any first downs in the opening quarter and Perry took the lead with an Armar Gordon touchdown pass to Traveon Wright. Gordon extended the lead with a 3-yard touchdown to Dakarai Anderson with 1:53 left in the half to push the lead to 14-0 and Demetrious Carter cashed in on Perry’s opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard score to put the Panthers up 21-0. Peach County’s lone touchdown came on a 4-yard run with 9:53 left in the game and Perry iced the victory with an 11-yard Anderson touchdown run and De’vuntae Kendrick’s interception touchdown return.

North Oconee 42, Madison County 0

The Titans began their scoring spree over Madison County with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Max Wilson to Khalil Barnes, before Barnes scored again in the quarter on the ground. Dom Elder rushed into the end zone to give the Titans their third score of the opening quarter. With 1:16 left until the half, Wilson scored off a quarterback sneak to go up 28-0. Wilson continued to shine in the third, scoring off a 35-yard rush before Elder scored again off a 37-yard rush.

Starr’s Mill 25, LaGrange 24 (OT)

The Panthers and Grangers game could not be decided in regulation and led to a thrilling overtime finish for Starr’s Mill as the Panthers served LaGrange its first loss of the season. The Panthers were first on the board when Andersen Cardoza rushed for a 28-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. LaGrange and Starr’s Mill traded field goals before the half to make it a 10-3 game. The Grangers scored two consecutive touchdowns in the third, a 19-yard touchdown pass by Jaylon Jordan and a 2-yard rushing score by Jaylan Brown to take the lead. Starr’s Mill tied the game at 17-17 to force overtime off a 56-yard touchdown pass by Bo Walker. Lagrange’s Magic Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown, but Starr’s Mill responded with a 3-yard rushing score by Greigh Joseph and the game-winning two-point conversion scored off a rush by Cardoza.

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

North Hall (1-3) built on a 7-0 first quarter-lead with a 28-point second quarter and cruised to its first victory of the season in convincing fashion. Tate Ruth capped the Trojans’ opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle and quarterback Tanner Marsh took over in North Hall’s dominant second quarter. Marsh ran in back-to-back touchdowns (10, 13 yards), teammate Ajay Jones sparked a 48-yard touchdown run and Marsh capped the quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ruth to make it 35-0. Marsh connected with Jones on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and North Hall returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 55-0 before a running clock in the fourth.

Pace Academy 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Pace Academy got two touchdowns from Terrence Kiel in its shutout road win. After Zachary Logan rushed for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Knights ahead 6-0, Kiel had a 4-yard scoring run and rushed for a two-point conversion to give Pace a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Swann made a 37-yard field goal to give Pace a 17-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, quarterback Conner Phelan threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Evans and Kiel capped the scoring with a 5-yard rush.

Westminster 31, Centennial 7

Henry Chartrand had eight receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns as Westminster cruised past visiting Centennial. John Collier tossed scoring strikes to Chartrand in the second and fourth quarters and he also scored on a quarterback keeper from one yard out in the fourth. The Wildcats’ defensive effort featured interceptions by Armstrong Jones and Jonny Fritz. Jones returned his interception 31 yards for a touchdown. Westminster also got a field goal from Josh Brockman to account for the first points of the game, while Centennial quarterback Tyler Laskaris capped off the night’s scoring with a touchdown run in the final minute.

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

The Bears are now 2-2 on the season with a sound victory over Chestatee, fueled by a dominant ground game that racked up 322 total yards, including two 100-yard rushers in Jaylon Carroll (133 yards) and Perry Haynes (102 yards). Quarterback Asher Wilson hit Max Eubanks on a 38-yard touchdown pass to get things started, and the Bears scored again in the first off a 1-yard rush by Connor Griffin. A pair of rushing touchdowns in the second by Eubanks and Carroll, followed by a 51-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Brien to Jhace Justice gave the Bears a 35-0 lead at the half. Their last score of the game came off a 50-yard interception by Landon Kemp, who returned the ball into the end zone.

In other 4A games: No. 9 ranked Bainbridge dropped a 26-18 loss to Class A Division I No. 6 ranked Brooks County at home. Quarterback Cam Sanders found Antavious Murphy on a 6-yard score to put the Bearcats up 7-0 in the first quarter, but Brooks County answered with a 19-0 scoring run and led 26-10 with just two minutes left. …Shaw also dropped a 33-20 home game to Columbus—its second straight loss after starting 2-0, but the rest of Region 1 earned victories in the three other contests. Cairo improved to 3-2 with a 27-14 road win over Pelham, Hardway earned its first win of the season against Harris County 23-20 and Westover defeated Turner County 35-20. …In Region 2, Griffin, Spalding, Baldwin and Westside-Macon were off on byes, but Howard joined Westside at 4-0 this season with a 14-3 win over Pike County. No. 4 ranked Perry dominated Class 3A No. 6 ranked Peach County 35-7—marking the Panthers largest victory over Peach County since 1983 and West Laurens suffered a 33-0 loss to Class A Division I No. 3 ranked Bleckley County. … In Region 3, No. 8 ranked Burke County improved to 4-0 with a massive 28-21 overtime victory against Class 3A No. 6 ranked Oconee County and New Hampstead (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season on the opposite end of the spectrum with a 28-27 overtime loss to Richmond Hill. Wayne County topped Statesboro 28-7, Southeast Bulloch defeated Tattnall County 23-9 and Islands dropped to 0-5 with a 49-0 loss to Brunswick. … Region 4 opened its region slate and it offered thrilling results. No. 5 Troup topped No. 3 Whitewater 43-33 to improve to 4-0, No. 6 Starr’s Mill edged No. 10 LaGrange 25-24 in overtime with a game-winning two-point conversion and Trinity Christian overcame five first-half turnovers to defeat Riverdale 15-9. Additionally, Fayette County topped North Clayton 24-0 to earn its first win of the year in another big region opener. … Region 5′s Hampton (4-1) dropped its first game of the season in a tough 49-2 region loss to Stockbridge, Lovett scored a 13-3 win over McDonough, Pace Academy bounced back from last week’s loss to Lovett with a 31-0 win over Woodland-Stockbridge and Luella earned its first win of the year in a 14-6 victory over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. … In Region 6, Westminster cruised past Centennial 31-7, Holy Innocents’ topped Douglass 22-13, Southwest DeKalb topped Redan 55-6, Miller Grove fell in triple overtime 48-42 to Class 7A Central Gwinnett and Clarkston was on the receiving end of a 70-8 loss to Class 7A Osborne. Both Central Gwinnett and Osborne remain undefeated in their respective classifications. … No. 1 ranked Cedartown and 4-0 Heritage-Catoosa were off byes this week, but their four Region 7 counterparts played. Central-Carroll defeated Northgate 27-10 and Southeast Whitfield topped Armuchee 28-21, while Northwest Whitfield came up short 41-33 to Darlington and Sonoraville fell 40-7 to Calhoun. … Finally, in Region 8 East Forsyth improved to 3-0 for the first time in its young program’s history with a 42-0 win over Johnson-Gainesville. No. 2 ranked North Oconee opened up region play with an emphatic 42-0 win over Madison County, and North Hall earned its first victory of the year in a 69-0 win over East Hall.

Class 3A

Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17

Quarterback Geimere Latimer rushed for three touchdowns for Sandy Creek, which defeated defending Class 7A champion Collins Hill at home. Latimer had a 30-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, but Sandy Creek trailed 17-14 at halftime. The Patriots pulled away in the second half, taking the lead 20-14 on a 6-yard Latimer run in the third quarter. Running back Amari Latimer had a 1-yard rushing score and cornerback Cameron Watts had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Sandy Creek.

Stephens County 53, White County 14

No. 9 ranked Stephens County opened up a 44-7 halftime lead. Quarterback Ben Stowe threw three touchdown passes to Cam Lacy (10, 50, 33 yards) and Javin Gordon ran in four touchdowns (3, 3, 3, 5). Stephens County also scored on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return and a pair of safeties.

In other 3A games: Bremen moved to 2-2 after beating Gordon Lee 14-7. Bremen led 14-0 at the half. … Coahulla Creek earned a big region win over Ridgeland and moved to 3-1, 1-0 in Region 6-3A. … Dougherty closed out its pre-region schedule with a convincing 46-6 victory over Terrell County to move to 5-0. … Monroe Area led 14-3 after the first quarter and 21-3 at the half as it beat Morgan County. The Purple Hurricanes moved to 2-3 on the season and will enter region play against Stephens County at home on Sept. 30. … Harlem outlasted Aquinas 27-20 to move to 4-1 on the season. The game was tied 6-6 entering the second quarter and 13-13 at the half. The Bulldogs took a 19-13 lead entering the third quarter and held on to win. … After weathering a 7-7 tie entering halftime, Hart County scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to take advantage against St. Francis. …

Class 2A

Toombs County 43, Treutlen 0

Visiting Toombs County opened up a 36-0 halftime lead and improved to 3-1 on the season. Tamarien McArthur ran in a 14-yard touchdown that was followed with a Tank Morris two-point conversion and a 7-yard Morris touchdown to take a 15-0 lead. Lagonza Hayward added a 14-yard touchdown run and hauled in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hall before Jamar Jones’ intercepted Treutlen and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 36-0 at the break. Morris added his second rushing score in the third quarter for the final tally.

In other 2A games: Pierce County registered 478 yards of total offense to roll past Charlton County 48-13. …Appling County jumped to a 21-3 lead at halftime to defeat Moore Haven (Fla.) 35-17. …North Cobb Christian scored 40 points in the first half against Therrell to improve to 5-0 on the year. …Mt. Paran Christian running back Nick Germain rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to lead the Eagles over KIPP Atlanta Charter.

Class A Division I

Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33

Host Darlington led 27-7 at the half and had to hold off Northwest Whitfield’s second half rally to secure the victory and improve to 4-0. Darlington led 6-0 in the first on a trick play that saw Eli Thompson take the handoff and through a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braden Bell. Northwest Whitfield grabbed a 7-6 lead with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Owen Brooker to Dominick Johnson, but Darlington closed out the half with three touchdowns to make it a 20-point game; Jack Good threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Talan Shirey, Thompson ran in a 69-yard score and Bowden Bowens ran in a 1-yard score with 26 seconds left beore the break. Darlington fumbled in its own territory midway through the third quarter and Northwest Whitfield began mountain its comeback. Brooker found Braxton Floyd for a 16-yard score and then Isaiah Forster for a 72-yard strike to make it 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Bowens answered with his second rushing touchdown to put Darlington up 34-20, but then Brooker answered with two more touchdowns. Brooker’s last touchdown pass would’ve tied it up, but the PAT was blocked. Northwest Whitfield allowed Darlington to score after it failed to get the onside kick (Owens 25-yard touchdown) and then Slad Clevenger intercepted Brooker with seconds left to seal the Tigers’ victory.

Prince Avenue Christian 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 15

Prince Avenue Christian trailed 7-6 in the second quarter but scored 24-straight points to pull away for the road win. Bailey Stockton scored the Wolverines’ first touchdown on a 14-yard rush in the first quarter, and Prince Avenue quarterback Aaron Philo had an 8-yard rushing score in the second quarter to put the Wolverines ahead 13-7 at halftime. Cameron Owens made a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend the lead to 16-7. Prince Avenue scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the first a 1-yard Philo keeper and the second a 35-yard pass from Philo to Josh Britt with four minutes remaining.

In other Division I games: Coosa led 17-0 at the half and 24-0 entering the fourth quarter to move to 2-2 after beating Towns County 31-14. ... Oglethorpe County moved to 3-1 after beating Greene County 34-33. ... Screven County enjoyed a 7-6 victory over Jenkins County to move to 4-0. The Gamecocks held a 7-0 lead at halftime. ... Jake Sanders passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead Model over Trion 31-27.

Class A Division II

Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23

Montgomery County’s Mario Ortega kicked a 41-yard field goal before the half to cut the deficit to 27-23 in the half, but host Telfair County responded with 21 unanswered points to seal the victory. Qua Powell rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to push Telfair’s lead to 33-23 and then Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff to set up the first of two touchdown passes from Antonio Scott in the second half to ice the game.

In other Division II games: Clinch County led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime en route to a 55-13 rout of Bacon County. Jayshon Raymond returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter to lead the Panthers. ... McIntosh County Academy scored 18 unanswered points to overcome Lanier County 18-10. Monte’ Stokes rushed for a 66-yard touchdown, Deondray Bacon also scored on the ground, and Jaylen Dallas returned a fumble for a touchdown. ... Early County stayed undefeated with a 40-6 rout of Baconton Charter. The Bobcats led 34-0 at halftime before Baconton Charter finally got on the scoreboard. Kendarious Boyd and Jikhael Chrispen had two rushing touchdowns apiece.

Thursday night roundups

Class 5A

Northside-Columbus 48, Sumter County 27

Northside moved to 4-1 after the victory. The Patriots led 7-0 after the first quarter, 20-7 at the half and 34-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Class 4A

Fayette County 34, North Clayton 0

Fayette County got its first win of the season after beating North Clayton and three touchdowns from Javon Graham proved the difference maker. Graham scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown to put Fayette up 6-0. He scored on 20-yard run late in the first quarter to expand the lead. WIth three minutes left in the first half, Graham scored on a run to put the Tigers up 21-0. Austin Jones scored on a 6-yard run to give Fayette a 27-0 lead. Marcus Collins brought the score to its final tally on a 10-yard run with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Troup County 43, Whitewater 33

Troup moved to 4-0 and 1-0 in Region 4-4A after a crucial victory over Whitewater. Taeo Todd scored an 89-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Todd passed for a touchdown early in the second quarter to cut into the Whitewater lead 20-14. With five minutes before halftime, Todd passed to Jay Young to make it a 23-20 game. Chris Moore tied the game with a 26-yard field goal with a minute left before halftime. Todd passed to Tray Blackmon to give Troup the 30-23 lead. With 8 minutes left in the third quarter, Todd scored on a short run to push the lead to 36-23. Whitewater cut into the lead on a 40-yard touchdown run from Logan Griffith late in the third quarter 36-30 and a field goal early in the fourth quarter made it a 36-33 game. Young’s 5-yard touchdown reception with a minute left in the game brought it to its final tally.