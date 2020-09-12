Week 2 Friday Night Roundups

The Cherokee Warriors trailed visiting Sequoyah 20-14 at halftime before seizing back momentum from the Chiefs in the third quarter with key defensive plays and an opportunistic offense that put up 27 unanswered points en route to a 41-20 victory.
The home team was first on the board with a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback AJ Swann to fellow junior Adarrius Harshaw a minute and a half into the game, but Sequoyah also found the end zone on its opening drive with an 18-yarder from sophomore Matthew Traynor to senior Jaden Mitchell. Two second-quarter field goals from Sequoyah’s senior kicker Steven Zurita — from 49 and 38 yards — bookended Cherokee’s 48-yard touchdown by Keith Adams Jr off a screen pass before junior defensive end Harrison Hood snuffed out a Warriors drive with a sack at the 2:31 mark. The Chiefs then took the lead in the final moments of the half when Traynor found Jack Piskorz for a touchdown.
Sequoyah seemed poised to score again, but Chase Goddard forced a turnover on downs when the junior knocked down Traynor’s 4th-down pass. Swann found Brady Bocherer and Hayden Shockley for back-to-back Cherokee touchdowns and a 28-20 lead with 1:06 remaining in the third. A fumble on Sequoyah’s next possession put the ball back in Swann’s hands before the end of the quarter, and the Warriors began the final frame 3rd-and-goal from the Sequoyah 4-yard line.
The Chiefs defense held strong, and Cherokee settled for a 22-yard field goal from Joel Stahl. Stahl came through again from 23 yards out with 5:22 to go, and Adams Jr sealed the victory a few minutes later with a 65-yard trip to the end zone.
Class 7A
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Jefferson 61, Central Gwinnett 7
Jefferson rushed for 526 yards on 35 carries, led by touchdowns of 71, 65 and 20 yards from Malaki Starks to cruise to victory over Central Gwinett. The Dragons only passed once in the game. Michael Sheehan added two rushing touchdowns, and Kolton Jones (59 yards), Kam Robinson (18 yards), Reese Johnson (5 yards) and Carter Stephenson (4 yards) each scored as well. Central Gwinnett’s lone touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from Justin Johnson to Mekhi Mews.
Class 2A
Class A-Private
Class A-Public
