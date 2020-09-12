Week 2 Friday Night Roundups

The home team was first on the board with a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback AJ Swann to fellow junior Adarrius Harshaw a minute and a half into the game, but Sequoyah also found the end zone on its opening drive with an 18-yarder from sophomore Matthew Traynor to senior Jaden Mitchell. Two second-quarter field goals from Sequoyah’s senior kicker Steven Zurita — from 49 and 38 yards — bookended Cherokee’s 48-yard touchdown by Keith Adams Jr off a screen pass before junior defensive end Harrison Hood snuffed out a Warriors drive with a sack at the 2:31 mark. The Chiefs then took the lead in the final moments of the half when Traynor found Jack Piskorz for a touchdown.

Sequoyah seemed poised to score again, but Chase Goddard forced a turnover on downs when the junior knocked down Traynor’s 4th-down pass. Swann found Brady Bocherer and Hayden Shockley for back-to-back Cherokee touchdowns and a 28-20 lead with 1:06 remaining in the third. A fumble on Sequoyah’s next possession put the ball back in Swann’s hands before the end of the quarter, and the Warriors began the final frame 3rd-and-goal from the Sequoyah 4-yard line.