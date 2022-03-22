Football hires: Johns Creek, Lambert, Heritage-Conyers select new coaches

Johns Creek, Lambert and Heritage-Conyers have made hires in the past several days, bringing to 78 the number of reported job changes for Georgia football coaches this offseason. Eight remained unfilled (list below).
Johns Creek hired Milton defensive coordinator Drew Connell to replace Matt Helmerich, who took the head coaching job at Peachtree Ridge.
Connell had been on Milton’s staff since 2017 and became defensive coordinator in 2018, when Milton won a state title. Connell also has been on staffs at Manchester, Villa Rica, Troup and West Forsyth.
Johns Creek was 9-4 last season and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Lambert promoted offensive coordinator Marc Beach to replace Tommy Watson, who became head coach at Harris County.
Beach was Tift County’s offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2020. He had been a head coach at Seabreeze in Florida, where his teams were 98-59 with 10 playoff appearances.
Lambert, a Region 6-7A school in Forsyth County, was 7-4 last season and made its first playoff appearance since 2016.
Heritage-Conyers has hired Alcovy coach Jason Dukes to replace Eddie Snell, an interim coach who is remaining at the school.
Dukes led Alcovy to its first region title (6-6A) last season. He also led Alpharetta to its first region title in 2011.
Heritage was 1-9 in 2021.
Offseason openings and hires:
ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Hired: Keith Hatcher)
Adairsville: Eric Bishop (Hired: Jonathan Cudd)
Alcovy: Jason Dukes (Open)
Archer: Andy Dyer (Hired: Dante Williams)
B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore (Hired: Bernard Goodrum)
Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired: Mark Wilson)
Berkmar: Willie Gary (Open)
Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired: Rance Gillespie)
Brunswick: Sean Pender (Hired: Garrett Grady)
Carver-Columbus: Corey Joyner (Hired: Pierre Coffey)
Central Gwinnett: Jason Thompson (Open)
Chattahoochee County: Pierre Coffey (Hired: Ryan McKenzie)
Coffee: Robby Pruitt (Hired: Mike Coe)
Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired: Sean Calhoun)
Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired: Byron Slack)
Crisp County: Miguel Patrick (Hired: Lawrence Smith)
Dutchtown: Clifford Fedd (Hired: Niketa Battle)
East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired: Chris Hirschfield)
Eagle’s Landing Christian: Jonathan Gess (Hired: Tanner Rogers)
Flowery Branch: Ben Hall (Hired: Jason Tester)
Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired: Josh Niblett)
Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired: Terrence Banks)
Greenville: Tyler Wynn (Hired: Alexander Ogletree)
Groves: James Latimore (Hired: Calvin Wells)
Harris County: Jamie Fox (Hired: Tommy Watson)
Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired: Cory Dickerson)
Hebron Christian: Stan Luttrell (Hired: Jonathan Gess)
Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell (Hired: Ryan Andrews)
Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired: Jeremy Edwards)
Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired: Ashley Henderson)
Jefferson: Gene Cathcart (Hired: Travis Noland)
Jenkins County: David Johnson (Hired: Charley Waters)
Johns Creek: Matt Helmerich (Hired: Drew Connell)
Jordan: Dale Overton (Hired: Kadale Jenkins)
Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired: Bobby May)
Kendrick: Andre Slappey (Hired: Robert Martin)
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Bo Campbell (Hired: Mac Bryan)
Lambert: Tommy Watson (Hired: Marc Beach)
Lanier: Korey Mobbs (Hired: Tyler Maloof)
Locust Grove: Mark Miller (Hired: Garry Fisher)
Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired: Heath Webb)
Mays: Niketa Battle (Open)
McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired: Derek Smith)
Meadowcreek: Terrence Banks (Hired: Todd Wofford)
Midtown: Kevin Clark (Open)
Milton: Adam Clack (Hired: Ben Reaves)
Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired: Gray Yates)
Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired: Earthwind Moreland)
Murray County: Chadwick Brewer (Hired: Kurt Napier)
North Hall: David Bishop (Hired: Sean Pender)
Oconee County: Travis Noland (Hired: Ben Hall)
Ola: Ryan Angel (Hired: Tom Causey)
Pace Academy: Chris Slade (Hired: Nick Bach)
Pataula Charter: Matt Fowler (Hired: Daniel McFather)
Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired: Umbrah Brown)
Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil (Hired: Matt Helmerich)
Pelham: Ashton Landing (Hired: Leonard Guyton)
Providence Christian: Jonathan Beverly (Hired: Joey Sturdivant)
Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired: Michael Davis)
Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired: Craig Pritchett)
Riverwood: Robert Edwards (Hired: Michael Young)
Seckinger: N/A (Hired: Aaron Hill)
Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired: Chance Jones)
Sumter County: Ross Couch (Hired: Clifford Fedd)
Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired: Brandon Byram)
Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired: Cory Nix)
Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired: Justin Rogers)
Towers: Michael Johnson (Open)
Tucker: James Thomson (Hired: Wayne Jones)
Turner County: Kevious Johnson (Hired: Ben Simmons)
Veterans: Milan Turner (Open)
Washington County: Joel Ingram (Hired: Robert Edwards)
Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired: Jaybo Shaw)
West Laurens: Kagan McClain (Open)
Westlake: Bobby May (Hired: Rico Zackery)
White County: Tim Cokely (Hired: Chad Bennett)
Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired: Brandon Haywood)
Worth County: Phillip Ironside (Hired: Jeff Hammond)
About the Author