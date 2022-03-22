Football hires: Johns Creek, Lambert, Heritage-Conyers select new coaches

Beach was Tift County’s offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2020. He had been a head coach at Seabreeze in Florida, where his teams were 98-59 with 10 playoff appearances.

Lambert, a Region 6-7A school in Forsyth County, was 7-4 last season and made its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Heritage-Conyers has hired Alcovy coach Jason Dukes to replace Eddie Snell, an interim coach who is remaining at the school.

Dukes led Alcovy to its first region title (6-6A) last season. He also led Alpharetta to its first region title in 2011.

Heritage was 1-9 in 2021.

Offseason openings and hires:

ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Hired: Keith Hatcher)

Adairsville: Eric Bishop (Hired: Jonathan Cudd)

Alcovy: Jason Dukes (Open)

Archer: Andy Dyer (Hired: Dante Williams)

B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore (Hired: Bernard Goodrum)

Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired: Mark Wilson)

Berkmar: Willie Gary (Open)

Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired: Rance Gillespie)

Brunswick: Sean Pender (Hired: Garrett Grady)

Carver-Columbus: Corey Joyner (Hired: Pierre Coffey)

Central Gwinnett: Jason Thompson (Open)

Chattahoochee County: Pierre Coffey (Hired: Ryan McKenzie)

Coffee: Robby Pruitt (Hired: Mike Coe)

Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired: Sean Calhoun)

Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired: Byron Slack)

Crisp County: Miguel Patrick (Hired: Lawrence Smith)

Dutchtown: Clifford Fedd (Hired: Niketa Battle)

East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired: Chris Hirschfield)

Eagle’s Landing Christian: Jonathan Gess (Hired: Tanner Rogers)

Flowery Branch: Ben Hall (Hired: Jason Tester)

Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired: Josh Niblett)

Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired: Terrence Banks)

Greenville: Tyler Wynn (Hired: Alexander Ogletree)

Groves: James Latimore (Hired: Calvin Wells)

Harris County: Jamie Fox (Hired: Tommy Watson)

Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired: Cory Dickerson)

Hebron Christian: Stan Luttrell (Hired: Jonathan Gess)

Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell (Hired: Ryan Andrews)

Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired: Jeremy Edwards)

Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired: Ashley Henderson)

Jefferson: Gene Cathcart (Hired: Travis Noland)

Jenkins County: David Johnson (Hired: Charley Waters)

Johns Creek: Matt Helmerich (Hired: Drew Connell)

Jordan: Dale Overton (Hired: Kadale Jenkins)

Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired: Bobby May)

Kendrick: Andre Slappey (Hired: Robert Martin)

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Bo Campbell (Hired: Mac Bryan)

Lambert: Tommy Watson (Hired: Marc Beach)

Lanier: Korey Mobbs (Hired: Tyler Maloof)

Locust Grove: Mark Miller (Hired: Garry Fisher)

Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired: Heath Webb)

Mays: Niketa Battle (Open)

McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired: Derek Smith)

Meadowcreek: Terrence Banks (Hired: Todd Wofford)

Midtown: Kevin Clark (Open)

Milton: Adam Clack (Hired: Ben Reaves)

Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired: Gray Yates)

Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired: Earthwind Moreland)

Murray County: Chadwick Brewer (Hired: Kurt Napier)

North Hall: David Bishop (Hired: Sean Pender)

Oconee County: Travis Noland (Hired: Ben Hall)

Ola: Ryan Angel (Hired: Tom Causey)

Pace Academy: Chris Slade (Hired: Nick Bach)

Pataula Charter: Matt Fowler (Hired: Daniel McFather)

Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired: Umbrah Brown)

Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil (Hired: Matt Helmerich)

Pelham: Ashton Landing (Hired: Leonard Guyton)

Providence Christian: Jonathan Beverly (Hired: Joey Sturdivant)

Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired: Michael Davis)

Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired: Craig Pritchett)

Riverwood: Robert Edwards (Hired: Michael Young)

Seckinger: N/A (Hired: Aaron Hill)

Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired: Chance Jones)

Sumter County: Ross Couch (Hired: Clifford Fedd)

Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired: Brandon Byram)

Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired: Cory Nix)

Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired: Justin Rogers)

Towers: Michael Johnson (Open)

Tucker: James Thomson (Hired: Wayne Jones)

Turner County: Kevious Johnson (Hired: Ben Simmons)

Veterans: Milan Turner (Open)

Washington County: Joel Ingram (Hired: Robert Edwards)

Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired: Jaybo Shaw)

West Laurens: Kagan McClain (Open)

Westlake: Bobby May (Hired: Rico Zackery)

White County: Tim Cokely (Hired: Chad Bennett)

Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired: Brandon Haywood)

Worth County: Phillip Ironside (Hired: Jeff Hammond)