Football coaching moves: Alexander, Appling, Eagle’s Landing make hires

Fellowship Christian’s hire of former Blessed Trinity coach Tim McFarlin on Monday was the latest in big-news hires that have taken place since the season ended in December. Cedar Grove’s Miguel Patrick to Crisp County and St. Pius’ Paul Standard to Gilmer were others.

Here are five more recent ones, plus a list of 61 reported openings and 37 hires. That’s about eight openings ahead of last season’s pace, which finished with 75 new hires.