McFarlin ends short retirement, takes job at Fellowship Christian

Fellowship Christian is coming off a 10-1 season where they lost in the Class A Private quarterfinals. Morrell, who will remain at the school as a teacher, came to Fellowship in 2013 and had four double-digit winning seasons including an appearance in the state championships in 2016. He also spent seven seasons as the head coach at Creekview and retires with a 114-51 record.

McFarlin built Blessed Trinity into one of the top private school football programs in the state, arriving in 2011 at a school that had never been in the playoffs in its 10 years of existence. Blessed Trinity won seven region titles under McFarlin, who won 112 games at the school while losing only 10 and tying once. The three Class 4A state titles came from 2017-19 and when McFarlin announced he was stepping down in January he did leave the door open for a return.