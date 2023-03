Football coaching hires: Villa Rica’s Barron retires; big jobs likely filled this month

Barron’s announcement last week brought to 84 the number of GHSA coaching openings overall since the 2022 season closed. Barron will be replaced by his son, Austin Barron, one of 64 new hires.

That leaves 20 openings. Among them are Allatoona, Parkview, Sandy Creek and Pebblebrook. None has made an announcement, but each is expected to get board approval this month to hire 2022 GHSA head coaches who have resigned in anticipation of their next moves.