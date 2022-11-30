Football coaching changes: Vidalia hires Metter’s Garvin

Metter was 3-7 the season before it hired Garvin, who led the Tigers to a 6-4 record in his debut, then four quarterfinals and two semifinals. Metter was 9-4 this season and lost in the Class A Division I quarters to No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian last week.

Vidalia was 16-15 in three seasons under Jason Cameron and was 6-4 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.