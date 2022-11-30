ajc logo
X

Football coaching changes: Vidalia hires Metter’s Garvin

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Rodney Garvin, who led Metter to 52 victories in five seasons, is returning to Vidalia as football coach. He was Vidalia’s defensive coordinator for 11 seasons before taking the Metter job in 2018.

Metter was 3-7 the season before it hired Garvin, who led the Tigers to a 6-4 record in his debut, then four quarterfinals and two semifinals. Metter was 9-4 this season and lost in the Class A Division I quarters to No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian last week.

Vidalia was 16-15 in three seasons under Jason Cameron and was 6-4 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

There have been 22 openings at GHSA since the end of the regular season. Here are those with their former coaches and new coaches when one is hired.

Armuchee - Jeremy Green

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Cairo - David Coleman (interim)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone

Chattooga - Shawn Peek

Chestatee - Shaun Conley

Dacula - Casey Vogt

Forsyth Central - David Rooney

Griffin - Rusty Easom

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold

Lowndes - Zach Grage

Metter: Rodney Garvin

Pope - Tab Griffin

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Joel Harvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship9h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Eley, Brooks, Thomas highlight Georgia Tech’s All-ACC selections
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Eley, Brooks, Thomas highlight Georgia Tech’s All-ACC selections
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The right man for a tough job – Brent Key, Georgia Tech head coach
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff brackets
7h ago
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Semifinals
9h ago
4 Questions with Bowdon head coach Richard Fendley
9h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top