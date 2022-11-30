Football coaching changes: Vidalia hires Metter’s Garvin

Rodney Garvin, who led Metter to 52 victories in five seasons, is returning to Vidalia as football coach. He was Vidalia’s defensive coordinator for 11 seasons before taking the Metter job in 2018.
Metter was 3-7 the season before it hired Garvin, who led the Tigers to a 6-4 record in his debut, then four quarterfinals and two semifinals. Metter was 9-4 this season and lost in the Class A Division I quarters to No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian last week.
Vidalia was 16-15 in three seasons under Jason Cameron and was 6-4 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
There have been 22 openings at GHSA since the end of the regular season. Here are those with their former coaches and new coaches when one is hired.
Armuchee - Jeremy Green
Berkmar - Cole Meyer
Cairo - David Coleman (interim)
Campbell - Howie Decristofaro
Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Mike Malone
Chattooga - Shawn Peek
Chestatee - Shaun Conley
Dacula - Casey Vogt
Forsyth Central - David Rooney
Griffin - Rusty Easom
Jackson County - Rich McWhorter
Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold
Lowndes - Zach Grage
Metter: Rodney Garvin
Pope - Tab Griffin
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah
Salem - Jarrett Laws
Shaw - Blair Harrison
Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Joel Harvin)
Walker - Tom Evangelista
About the Author