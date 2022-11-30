Peach County football coach Campbell retires; won 10 region titles, ‘09 state championship

Campbell’s record was 168-38, and Peach County is tied for fifth in victories statewide during Campbell’s tenure. Only Buford, Calhoun, Cartersville and Grayson have won more games since 2007.

Campbell, a native of Hawkinsville, came to Peach County in 1993 and later succeeded Rance Gillespie as head coach. In Campbell’s third season, Peach County beat Gainesville 13-12 for the Class 3A championship. The Trojans lost in the finals to Burke County in 2011, Calhoun in 2017 and Cedar Grove in 2018.