Peach County football coach Campbell retires; won 10 region titles, ‘09 state championship

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chad Campbell, who led Peach County to a state championship, three runner-up finishes and 10 region titles in 16 seasons as its football coach, confirmed Wednesday that he is retiring after 30 seasons at the middle Georgia school.

Campbell’s record was 168-38, and Peach County is tied for fifth in victories statewide during Campbell’s tenure. Only Buford, Calhoun, Cartersville and Grayson have won more games since 2007.

Campbell, a native of Hawkinsville, came to Peach County in 1993 and later succeeded Rance Gillespie as head coach. In Campbell’s third season, Peach County beat Gainesville 13-12 for the Class 3A championship. The Trojans lost in the finals to Burke County in 2011, Calhoun in 2017 and Cedar Grove in 2018.

Peach County was 8-4 this season and won Region 2-3A. Peach lost to Savannah Christian in the second round.

Victories by school since Peach County hired Chad Campbell in 2007:

213 - Buford

195 - Calhoun

176 - Grayson

171 - Fitzgerald

168 - Peach County

168 - Cartersville

168 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

167 - Marist

163 - Carrollton

162 - Carver (Columbus)

160 - Callaway

160 - Colquitt County

