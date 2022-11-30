Peach County football coach Campbell retires; won 10 region titles, ‘09 state championship

Chad Campbell, who led Peach County to a state championship, three runner-up finishes and 10 region titles in 16 seasons as its football coach, confirmed Wednesday that he is retiring after 30 seasons at the middle Georgia school.
Campbell’s record was 168-38, and Peach County is tied for fifth in victories statewide during Campbell’s tenure. Only Buford, Calhoun, Cartersville and Grayson have won more games since 2007.
Campbell, a native of Hawkinsville, came to Peach County in 1993 and later succeeded Rance Gillespie as head coach. In Campbell’s third season, Peach County beat Gainesville 13-12 for the Class 3A championship. The Trojans lost in the finals to Burke County in 2011, Calhoun in 2017 and Cedar Grove in 2018.
Peach County was 8-4 this season and won Region 2-3A. Peach lost to Savannah Christian in the second round.
Victories by school since Peach County hired Chad Campbell in 2007:
213 - Buford
195 - Calhoun
176 - Grayson
171 - Fitzgerald
168 - Peach County
168 - Cartersville
168 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
167 - Marist
163 - Carrollton
162 - Carver (Columbus)
160 - Callaway
160 - Colquitt County
