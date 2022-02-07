Football coaching changes: Pace, Providence make hires; Ironside steps down at Worth

Pace Academy and Providence Christian have hired football coaches, and Phillip Ironside has resigned at Worth County after two seasons.
Those bring to 61 the numbers of openings at GHSA schools. There have been 39 reported hires (list below).
Several major jobs remain open, including those at Coffee, Tucker, Riverwood and Jefferson. Coffee’s Robby Pruitt, whose 376 wins ranked third among active Georgia coaches, left last week for Williston in Florida, and Riverwood’s Robert Edwards took the job at Washington County, his alma mater.
Pace’s new coach is Nich Bach, best known in Georgia for his time at Mountain View in Gwinnett County, where he was head coach from 2015 to 2017 and led the Bears to their only playoff victory to date. For the past three seasons, Bach was coach at Gilman School in Baltimore.
Pace was 6-5 in 2021 and 59-42 in nine seasons under Chris Slade, who is now on alma mater Virginia’s coaching staff.
Providence Christian, a Class A Private school in Lilburn, named Joe Sturdivant as coach.
A former star player at Parkview, Sturdivant had been head coach at Rabun Gap, a Northeast Georgia boarding school that was runner-up the past two seasons in a North Carolina independent school league. Rabun Gap had five players sign with Power 5-conference programs in December.
Providence Christian hasn’t had a winning season in program history, which dates to 2012.
Ironside has resigned at Worth after two 4-6 seasons. Worth had won only three games in the previous three seasons combined. Ironside is best known for starting Hillgrove’s program in Cobb County in 2006. He won four region titles for the Hawks.
Off season openings and hires:
ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Hired Keith Hatcher)
Adairsville: Eric Bishop (Hired Jonathan Cudd)
Archer: Andy Dyer (Hired Dante Williams)
B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore
Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired Mark Wilson)
Berkmar: Willie Gary
Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired Rance Gillespie)
Brunswick: Sean Pender (Hired Garrett Grady)
Coffee: Robby Pruitt
Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired Sean Calhoun)
Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired Byron Slack)
East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired Chris Hirschfield)
Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired Josh Niblett)
Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired Terrance Banks)
Greenville: Tyler Wynn
Groves: James Latimore
Harris County: Jamie Fox
Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired Cory Dickerson)
Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell
Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired Jeremy Edwards)
Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired Ashley Henderson)
Jefferson: Gene Cathcart
Jordan: Dale Overton
Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired Bobby May)
Kendrick: Andre Slappey
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Bo Campbell
Lanier: David Willingham (Hired Tyler Maloof)
Locust Grove: Mark Miller
Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired Heath Webb)
McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired Derek Smith)
Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks (Hired Todd Wofford)
Midtown: Kevin Clark
Milton: Adam Clack (Hired Ben Reaves)
Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired Gray Yates)
Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired Earthwind Moreland)
Murray County: Chadwick Brewer
North Hall: David Bishop (Hired Sean Pender)
Ola: Ryan Angel
Pace Academy: Chris Slade (Hired Nick Bach)
Pataula Charter: Matt Fowler (Hired Daniel McFather)
Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired Umbrah Brown)
Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil
Pelham: Ashton Landing
Providence Christian: Jonathan Beverly (Hired Joey Sturdivant)
Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired Michael Davis)
Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired Craig Pritchett)
Riverwood: Robert Edwards
Seckinger: New school (Hired Aaron Hill)
Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired Chance Jones)
Sumter County: Ross Couch
Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired Brandon Byram)
Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired Cory Nix)
Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired Justin Rogers)
Tucker: James Thomson
Turner County: Kevious Johnson
Washington County: Joel Ingram (Hired Robert Edwards)
Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired Jaybo Shaw)
Westlake: Bobby May (Hired Rico Zackery)
White County: Tim Cokely (Hired Chad Bennett)
Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired Brandon Haywood)
Worth County: Philip Ironside
