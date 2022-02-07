Football coaching changes: Pace, Providence make hires; Ironside steps down at Worth

Those bring to 61 the numbers of openings at GHSA schools. There have been 39 reported hires (list below).

Several major jobs remain open, including those at Coffee, Tucker, Riverwood and Jefferson. Coffee’s Robby Pruitt, whose 376 wins ranked third among active Georgia coaches, left last week for Williston in Florida, and Riverwood’s Robert Edwards took the job at Washington County, his alma mater.