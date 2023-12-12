Flag football Division 2: Greenbrier 14, Lithia Springs 6

Greenbrier’s Maggie Pangle caught a 24-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Kenzie Horton with 4:10 remaining and the Wolfpack added a safety on the final play of the game for a 14-6 victory over defending champion Lithia Springs in the flag football Division 2 championship game Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Greenbrier (19-1), which won its first state title in the 4-year-old sport, was eliminated from the playoffs by Lithia Springs (20-2) the past two seasons. Lithia Springs was making its third consecutive appearance in the state finals.

“To be honest, I was hoping we didn’t have to play them,” Greenbrier coach Daniel Jordan said. “They’ve had our number. We hadn’t scored a touchdown against them the two times we played them. But I kinda figured they were going to be there in the end. But if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. So we tried to go all out and not be scared and go get it.”