First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins

Two other games Friday matched teams with top-five state rankings, each won by the team in the higher class. Class 6A No. 3 Rome beat 5A No. 2 Creekside 16-6, and Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee beat Class 3A Oconee County 16-13.

Only four teams defeated a higher-ranked opponent from the same or higher class.

One was Gainesville in the debut of coach Josh Niblett. The Red Elephants beat No. 6 Marist 34-23 in 6A. Gainesville is unranked. Niblett came from Hoover, where he won six Alabama championships in the highest class.

Pace Academy beat No. 9 Holy Innocents’ 20-17 in Class 4A. Both are new to the classification and playing much higher than their enrollment numbers.

Mount Pisgah Christian, a Class A Division I team, beat Class 2A No. 5 Fellowship Christian 21-18. It was Pisgah’s first victory over a top-10 team since 2017 (Trion) and the first over a top-five team.

And in a mild upset, No. 6 Swainsboro beat No. 5 Metter 21-7 in Class A Division I.

Several other games were noteworthy, even if the higher-classed or higher-rated team won.

Unranked Alpharetta of 6A beat 5A No. 6 Jefferson 47-46.

Blessed Trinity, No. 10 in Class 6A, beat Class 5A No. 4 Calhoun 36-25.

Berrien, a 2A school, beat Class A Division II Clinch County 12-7 for Berrien’s first win over a ranked team in 24 tries.

Columbia, a Class 2A DeKalb County school that won its first playoff game last season in 24 years, defeated Class 7A Camden County 13-10. Columbia was pegged a 34-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings.