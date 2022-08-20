ajc logo
X

First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins

081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford linebacker Bryson Banks (11) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
081922 Milton, Ga.: Buford linebacker Bryson Banks (11) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Buford won 38-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
39 minutes ago

Buford played like what the rest of Class 7A feared it might Friday night, beating Alabama three-time defending champion Thompson 38-7 and winning best in show so far in the first weekend of the Georgia high school football season. Seventeen more games will be played Saturday.

Buford has won state titles the past three seasons but in 6A and 5A. This is the Wolves’ first venture in the highest class, but they’re ranked No. 1 in preseason and in the top 12 of three national polls. Playing in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High, Buford dominated the top team in Alabama’s highest class with five sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Two other Georgia’s 2021 champions lost their openers Friday, though neither was shocking.

Warner Robins, the two-time Class 5A champion, lost to Lee County, the No. 2 team in 6A, 26-10. Lee County, with two state titles of its own the past five seasons, also beat Warner Robins in 2020.

Trinity Christian, which won Class A Private last season, lost to Class 6A’s No. 5 team, Woodward Academy, 37-19. Trinity is playing up three classes in 4A this season.

Two other games Friday matched teams with top-five state rankings, each won by the team in the higher class. Class 6A No. 3 Rome beat 5A No. 2 Creekside 16-6, and Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee beat Class 3A Oconee County 16-13.

Only four teams defeated a higher-ranked opponent from the same or higher class.

One was Gainesville in the debut of coach Josh Niblett. The Red Elephants beat No. 6 Marist 34-23 in 6A. Gainesville is unranked. Niblett came from Hoover, where he won six Alabama championships in the highest class.

Pace Academy beat No. 9 Holy Innocents’ 20-17 in Class 4A. Both are new to the classification and playing much higher than their enrollment numbers.

Mount Pisgah Christian, a Class A Division I team, beat Class 2A No. 5 Fellowship Christian 21-18. It was Pisgah’s first victory over a top-10 team since 2017 (Trion) and the first over a top-five team.

And in a mild upset, No. 6 Swainsboro beat No. 5 Metter 21-7 in Class A Division I.

Several other games were noteworthy, even if the higher-classed or higher-rated team won.

Unranked Alpharetta of 6A beat 5A No. 6 Jefferson 47-46.

Blessed Trinity, No. 10 in Class 6A, beat Class 5A No. 4 Calhoun 36-25.

Berrien, a 2A school, beat Class A Division II Clinch County 12-7 for Berrien’s first win over a ranked team in 24 tries.

Columbia, a Class 2A DeKalb County school that won its first playoff game last season in 24 years, defeated Class 7A Camden County 13-10. Columbia was pegged a 34-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax9h ago
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
11h ago
Falcons’ secondary tested by veteran Jets quarterback Joe Flacco
10h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
13h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
13h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
13h ago
The Latest
Football scores from Week 1
1h ago
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
2h ago
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
2h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
6h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
14h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top