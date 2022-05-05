Final GHSA transgender ban vote was 61-0-1 after abstention

The GHSA is recording the final tally as 61-0-1 with an abstention from Justin Pauly, who was representing the Georgia School Boards Association on the GHSA’s executive committee.

Pauly, director of communications for the GSBA, was standing in for David Colvard. Hours after the original vote and meeting minutes were recorded, Pauly changed his vote to an abstention, keeping the GSBA from taking an official position on the issue.