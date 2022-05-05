ajc logo
Final GHSA transgender ban vote was 61-0-1 after abstention

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association’s vote to ban transgender athletes from competing on sports teams matching their gender identification wasn’t quite unanimous after all.

The GHSA is recording the final tally as 61-0-1 with an abstention from Justin Pauly, who was representing the Georgia School Boards Association on the GHSA’s executive committee.

Pauly, director of communications for the GSBA, was standing in for David Colvard. Hours after the original vote and meeting minutes were recorded, Pauly changed his vote to an abstention, keeping the GSBA from taking an official position on the issue.

The GHSA’s 75-member executive committee is made up primarily of representatives from the state’s 64 regions that house the more than 450 GHSA member schools. The committee has additional voting members from various state organizations such as the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia School Superintendents Association.

Ten executive committee members were absent from Wednesday’s meeting in Thomaston and did not vote. Three at-large spots on the committee were unfilled at the time of the vote.

