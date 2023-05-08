Final Boys Soccer Boys Rankings

Lambert defeated Walton to win the program’s fourth state championship to bring the GHSA soccer season to a close and finish at the top of the state’s highest class.
Lassiter previously won state titles in 1996 and last season and successfully defended its title with a 3-2 victory over River Ridge in the 6A championship match. In Class 5A, Dalton won the program’s seventh state championship with a 2-0 victory over Midtown to finish atop of the standings. The Catamounts won championships in 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
Defending-champion Johnson-Gainesville won titles in 2018 and 2022 before beating Westminster 4-2 in the 4A championship game. In Class 3A, Coahulla Creek defeated Oconee County 1-0 to win the program’s second state title after winning the 2021 championship.
Tattnall County beat Providence Christian 3-2 to win the program’s first state title and finish atop of Class 2A. Tattnall had to overcome a 2-0 deficit to win the championship.
Paideia won the program’s fifth title and first since 2018 after beating Atlanta International 5-4 in PK’s to finish atop of Class A Division I. In Class A Division II, Christian Heritage beat Georgia Military 2-1 to win the program’s first state title and finish ranked atop the class.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Walton
3. Collins Hill
4. South Forsyth
5. Peachtree Ridge
6. Archer
7. Mill Creek
8. Hillgrove
9. Richmond Hill
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. River Ridge
3. Johns Creek
4. Riverwood
5. Blessed Trinity
6. St. Pius X
7. Sprayberry
8. Rome
9. Glynn Academy
10. Lanier
Class 5A
1. Dalton
2. McIntosh
3. Midtown
4. Centennial
5. Tucker
6. Clarke Central
7. Union Grove
8. Greenbrier
9. Cross Keys
10. Flowery Branch
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. North Oconee
4. Benedictine
5. East Hall
6. Southeast Whitfield
7. Druid Hills
8. Whitewater
9. Cairo
10. LaGrange
Class 3A
1. Coahulla Creek
2. Oconee County
3. Columbus
4. Wesleyan
5. Hebron Christian
6. Pike County
7. Savannah Country Day
8. Bremen
9. West Hall
10. Peach County
Class 2A
1. Tattnall County
2. Providence Christian
3. Putnam County
4. Union County
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Pierce County
7. Model
8. Landmark Christian
9. Walker
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Paideia
2. Atlanta International
3. Whitefield
4. Tallulah Falls
5. Armuchee
6. Bacon County
7. Claxton
8. Woodville-Tompkins
9. Bleckley County
10. Dalton Academy
Class A Division II
1. Christian Heritage
2. Georgia Military
3. Atkinson County
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Mt. Zion-Carroll
6. Aquinas
7. Portal
8. Fugees
9. Dooly County
10. Echols County
