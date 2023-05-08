Final Boys Soccer Boys Rankings

Lassiter previously won state titles in 1996 and last season and successfully defended its title with a 3-2 victory over River Ridge in the 6A championship match. In Class 5A, Dalton won the program’s seventh state championship with a 2-0 victory over Midtown to finish atop of the standings. The Catamounts won championships in 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Defending-champion Johnson-Gainesville won titles in 2018 and 2022 before beating Westminster 4-2 in the 4A championship game. In Class 3A, Coahulla Creek defeated Oconee County 1-0 to win the program’s second state title after winning the 2021 championship.