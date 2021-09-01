Falcons Coach of the Week: Craig Coleman, Luella

Luella High School football coach Craig Coleman is the first recipient of the Atlanta Falcons’ Coach of the Week Award, presented by the AJC, of the 2021 season.
The program celebrates coaches making a difference in student-athletes lives on-and-off the field. | Nominate a coach
Coleman has spent more than 30 seasons coaching football. He is entering his third at the Henry County school. He’s a former defensive coordinator at Mundy’s Mill. He has been on the staffs of Savannah State, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Morris Brown and several schools around his native Ohio.
Coleman’s nomination noted a definitive change in culture that has resulted in more community involvement and success on the field.
The Lions hadn’t had a winning season since 2008. Coleman has led Luella to the playoffs in back-to-back years.
Each winner of the Coach of the Week program receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Falcons item and recognition from the Falcons and Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Atlanta Falcons Coaches of the Week for 2021
Week 1: Craig Coleman, Luella
About the Author