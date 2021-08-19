COVID update: 5 ranked teams cancel games

There were 19 season openers that weren’t played. This week’s affected games include five ranked teams, with two able to find new opponents.

*Canceled were No. 4 Peach County of Class 3A at Griffin, No. 8 Valdosta of 6A at No. 8 Bainbridge of 4A, No. 10 Athens Academy at Commerce in a Class A game and No. 10 Jeff Davis of 2A at home against Brantley County.