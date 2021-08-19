COVID update: 5 ranked teams cancel games

Game cancelations and reschedules remain on the rise as schools across Georgia continue to deal with COVID-19 concerns.
There were 19 season openers that weren’t played. This week’s affected games include five ranked teams, with two able to find new opponents.
*Canceled were No. 4 Peach County of Class 3A at Griffin, No. 8 Valdosta of 6A at No. 8 Bainbridge of 4A, No. 10 Athens Academy at Commerce in a Class A game and No. 10 Jeff Davis of 2A at home against Brantley County.
*Athens Academy instead will play at home against Augusta Christian. Jeff Davis will be at home against Jenkins.
*Meanwhile, another ranked team, No. 10 Northside of Warner Robins of 6A, was the first to get an official week-three forfeit. Northside was to play Howard.
*Another game announced as canceled Tuesday was Duluth vs. Stone Mountain.
*Among new games announced was Chamblee at Eagle’s Landing.
*Also of note, Clayton County announced last week it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.
CANCELED/POSTPONED GAMES
Friday, Sept. 3
Duluth vs. Stone Mountain - canceled
Peach County vs. Griffin - canceled
Valdosta at Bainbridge - canceled
Athens Academy at Commerce - canceled*
Brantley County at Jeff Davis - canceled*
Forfeited
Northside-Warner Robins vs. Howard
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Jenkins at Jeff Davis; Augusta Christian at Athens Academy; Chamblee at Eagle’s Landing
Friday, Aug. 27
Screven County vs. Savannah Christian - moved to Oct. 7
Heritage-Ringgold vs. Ringgold - postponed indefinitely
Alexander at Lithia Springs - moved to Sept. 10
Bradwell Institute at Liberty County - postponed indefinitely
Richmond Hill at Burke County - now on Sept. 10
Veterans at West Laurens - moved to Sept. 17
Rutland at ACE Charter - moved to Sept. 17
Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes - moved to Sept. 24
Screven County at Savannah Christian - now on Oct. 7
Forsyth Central at Etowah - moved to Oct. 29
Alcovy vs. Newton - canceled
Baldwin at Washington County - canceled
Berrien at Lanier County - canceled
Cambridge at South Forsyth - canceled
Chattooga at Pickens - canceled*
Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County - canceled
Glascock County at Wheeler County - canceled*
Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy - canceled*
Groves at Josey - canceled
Jenkins County at Telfair County - canceled
Lakeview Academy at Darlington - canceled*
Pacelli at Riverside Military - canceled
Perry at Harris County - canceled
Tattnall County at Toombs County - canceled
Temple at Villa Rica - canceled*
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County - canceled*
Forfeited
Atkinson County to Jeff Davis
Sprayberry to Collins Hill
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy; Chattahoochee County at McNair; Commerce at Pickens; ELCA at Ware County; Johns Creek at Carrollton; LaGrange at McIntosh, North Atlanta vs. Therrell; Ringgold at Gilmer; Rockmart at Villa Rica; Lanier County at Wheeler County; Whitefield Academy at Darlington
Friday, Aug. 20
Armuchee vs. King’s Academy – canceled*
Burke County vs. Benedictine - moved to Oct. 1
Cairo vs. Fitzgerald - moved to Sept. 17
Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central - moved to Oct. 28
Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals - moved to Oct. 29
Crisp County vs. Tift County - canceled*
Drew at Coffee - canceled or postponed
Glascock County vs. GSIC - moved to Nov. 5
Heritage-Ringgold vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - postponed indefinitely
Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion - moved to Sept. 24
McNair vs. Forest Park - canceled*
North Clayton vs. Riverdale - moved to Sept. 24
Pickens vs. Gilmer - canceled
Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty - postponed indefinitely
Richmond Academy vs. Hancock Central - canceled
Riverwood vs. Sprayberry - canceled*
Savannah vs. Memorial Day - canceled
Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch - moved to Sept. 10
Sumter County vs. Westover - canceled*
Towns County vs. Pinecrest Academy - canceled*
Wheeler County vs. Telfair County - moved to Oct. 22
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Forest Park will play Riverwood; Westover will play Tift County; Towns County will play King’s Academy
