Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic basketball event starts busy holiday tournament schedule

The inaugural Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic will jump-start a packed schedule of basketball tournaments that will be held throughout December and into the New Year.

The Kell event, which has been associated with football for 32 years, will televise four basketball games on the Peachtree Sports Network on Saturday from Norcross.

“It is so awesome. I was telling the kids we get to play on TV, and that is something that I wanted to do,” said Baldwin girls coach Kizi Walker. “Hopefully college coaches will be able to see them. I have a lot of talent on the team.”