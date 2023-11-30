Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic basketball event starts busy holiday tournament schedule

The inaugural Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic will jump-start a packed schedule of basketball tournaments that will be held throughout December and into the New Year.
The Kell event, which has been associated with football for 32 years, will televise four basketball games on the Peachtree Sports Network on Saturday from Norcross.
“It is so awesome. I was telling the kids we get to play on TV, and that is something that I wanted to do,” said Baldwin girls coach Kizi Walker. “Hopefully college coaches will be able to see them. I have a lot of talent on the team.”
The final game of the Kell event will feature Class 3A No. 2 Douglass taking on Class 7A Norcross.
The Kell is one of the many tournaments that will attract some of the best state and national teams.
Norcross will play host to the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Dec. 9. The Tournament of Champions Super Saturday is taking place at Wheeler on Saturday, where the host Wildcats (6-0) will face Alexander (5-0) in a battle of undefeated teams. That event precedes the full Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic scheduled for Dec. 27-28.
Marietta will hold The Lemon Street Classic on Dec. 21-23 with two brackets full of top-tier teams. Hart County will hold the 16th annual McDonald’s Shootout Dec. 27-29 in Hartwell. At McDonough, the Chuck Miller Memorial Holiday Classic will be held Dec. 27-29. And Woodward Academy will host the War Eagle Basketball Classic Dec. 15-16.
Here’s the Kell schedule and a complete list of the GHSA-sanctioned events:
Corky Kell + Dave Hunter basketball schedule
11 a.m. - Brookwood vs. River Ridge (Girls)
12:30 p.m. - West Forsyth vs. Lanier (Boys)
2 p.m. - Baldwin vs. Norcross (Girls)
3:30 p.m. - Douglass vs. Norcross (Boys)
Other holiday tournaments:
Adairsville High School Adairsville December 28-30, 2023 Tiger Christmas Clash
Beach High School Savannah December 14-16, 2023 Savannah Holiday Classic
Bradwell Institute Hinesville December 28-29, 2023 Big Blue Classic
Brookwood High School Snellville December 20-22, 2023 Deep South Classic
Brunswick High School Brunswick December 21-23, 2023 Hoopin at The High Invitational
Calhoun County High School Edison December 2, 2023 Cam Sports Classic
Campbell High School Smyrna December 28-30, 2023 Campbell Holiday Classic
Carrollton High School Carrollton December 18-19, 2023 Carrollton Christmas Showcase
Carver High School Columbus December 8-9, 2023 G.W. Carver Basketball Classic
Cedar Shoals High School Athens December 28-29, 2023 Winter Classic
Christian Heritage School Dalton December 28-30, 2023 Chick-fil-a Christmas Classic
Commerce High School Commerce December 21-22, 2023 Battle Of Champions
Cross Creek High School Augusta December 20-22, 2023 Battle of I-20 Christmas Tournament
Darlington School Rome December 2, 2023 Sandy’s Spiel NWGA Invitational
Dawson County High School Dawsonville December 2, 2023 Ga. 400 Showdown
Etowah High School Woodstock December 9, 2023 Sewer Classic
Evans High School Evans December 27-29, 2023 Evans Christmas Tournament
Franklin County High School Carnesville December 16, 2023 FCA I-85 Battleground Showcase
Gordon Lee High School Chickamauga December 20-22, 2023 Trojan Christmas Tournament
Greenbrier High School Evans December 20-22, 2023 Danny Black Holiday Classic
Grovetown High School Grovetown December 15-16, 2023 Blackout Signature Series Showcase presented by Darius Miles
H. V. Jenkins High School Savannah December 29-30, 2023 Girls Christmas Basketball Tournament
Haralson County High School Tallapoosa December 27-30, 2023 Hilburn=Patterson Invitational
Hardaway High School Columbus December 18-21, 2023 Muscogee County Christmas Tournament
Hart County High School Hartwell December 27-29, 2023 16th Annual McDonald’s Shootout
Houston County High School Warner Robins December 15-16, 2023 BEAR BRAWL
Jackson County High School Hoschton December 28-30, 2023 Jaxco Holiday Hoop Fest
Johnson High School Gainesville December 27-29, 2023 Lanierland Basketball Tournament
Jones County High School Gray December 20-21, 2023 Morris Bank Christmas Tournamant
Lamar County High School Barnesville December 28-30, 2023 Oscar Wimberly Classic
Laney High School Augusta December 27-29, 2023 Wildcat Shoot-Out
Lee County High School Leesburg December 27-29, 2023 Lee County Roundball Classic
Lee County High School Leesburg December 21-22, 2023 Lee County Girl Power Classic
Lowndes High School Valdosta December 21-22, 2023 Battle OFF Exit 18
Madison County High School Danielsville December 21-22, 2023 Red Raider Christmas Classic
Marietta High School Marietta December 21-23, 2023 The Lemon Street Classic
McDonough High School McDonough December 27-29, 2023 Chuck Miller Memorial Holiday Classic 2023
Model High School Rome December 28-30, 2023 Big Blue Classic
Model High School Rome December 15-19, 2023 7 Hills Rome Rotary Club Christmas Tournament
Monroe Area High School Monroe December 16, 2023 Sandy’s Spiel Shootout
Monroe High School Albany December 19-20, 2023 U Save-It Basketball Classic 2023
Norcross High School Norcross December 2, 2023 Corky Kell/ Dave Hunter Showcase
Norcross High School Norcross December 9, 2023 Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic
North Forsyth High School Cumming December 30, 2023 North Forsyth Showcase
North Murray High School Chatsworth December 18-21, 2023 Mistletoe Madness
Peachtree Ridge High School Suwanee December 23, 2023 Hoop Atlanta Holiday Classic
Pope High School Marietta December 28-30, 2023 Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic
Randolph-Clay High School Cuthbert December 16, 2023 Williams- Bland
Rockmart High School Rockmart December 20-22, 2023 Rockmart JV Christmas Clash
Savannah Christian Prep School Savannah December 15-16, 2023 Savannah Christian Classic
Sequoyah High School Canton December 15-16, 2023 War Lodge Invitational
Social Circle High School Social Circle December 30, 2023 Social Circle Winter Holiday Girls Showcase
St. Francis Schools Milton December 28-29, 2023 Holiday Shootout
Thomasville High School Thomasville December 28-30, 2023 BSN Holiday Hoopfest
Towns County High School Hiawassee December 28-30, 2023 Battle of the States Christmas Tournament
Vidalia High School Vidalia December 27-29, 2023 Paul Thigpen Motor Group Christmas Classic
Villa Rica High School Villa Rica December 14-16, 2023 SMI Holiday Classis
Warner Robins High School Warner Robins December 22-23, 2023 Screamin’ Demon Holiday Invitational
Wheeler High School Marietta, GA December 8,9, 2023 Battle in the Peach
Wheeler High School Marietta, GA December 2, 2023 TOC Super Saturday
Wheeler High School Marietta December 27-28, 2023 Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic (TOC)
Woodward Academy College Park, GA December 15,16, 2023 War Eagle Basketball Classic
