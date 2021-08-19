Corky Kell Classic: West Forsyth 38, Carver-Atlanta 8

A quick field goal and score toward the end of the third quarter helped West maintain control. Kevin Petraglia’s 37-yard field goal put the Wolverines up 17-0 and Stover’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Ryder Stewart with 2:10 left in the third quarter extended the lead.

“I think offensively we need to be more consistent,” said Svehla. “I think it starts with our offensive line. We didn’t protect our quarterback very well. Keegan was under pressure a lot of the night again. Credit Carver, because they are good up front, but we have to be better.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Stover passed to Peyton Streko who broke free on a screen pass for a 46-yard touchdown run punctuated by a spin move at the 10-yard line to avoid a defender. A 1-yard run from William Orris with 5:10 left in the game pushed the game further out of reach.

“I thought our running backs ran hard,” Svehla said. “I thought Streko looked really good. I like Ryder Stewart, he ran well and then William Orris came in and ran hard at the end.”

Delp finished with five receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. Streko had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Riley McKee had seven solo tackles and one assist with two tackles for a loss for West. Raleigh Herbert had seven tackles with one assist and one sack

Adam Sheely put Carver on the board with a short touchdown run with one minute left in the game. Dialo Moseley led Carver with four tackles (three assists) and DeVonte Amasiani made three tackles (one assist). Aquantis Clemmons made two tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss.