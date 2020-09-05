Corky Kell Classic: Collins Hill defeats Carrollton 46-24

The Eagles offense ran for three touchdowns, and Collins Hills’ 4-star quarterback Sam Horn, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior, passed for three touchdowns in the lopsided affair. Horn, listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country for the junior class by 247Sports, was 27-of-40 passing for 364 yards to lead an offense that gained 509 total yards of on 66 plays.

Collins Hill led 17-7 after the first quarter on two short touchdown runs from Spenser Anderson and James Smith. Isaac Bonacci added a 31-yard field goal. Keyshawn Ridley scored on a 7-yard run for Carrollton to keep the Trojans in reach.