Corky Kell Classic: Collins Hill defeats Carrollton 46-24

Collins Hill dominated offensively and rolled past visiting Class 6A No. 4 Carrollton 46-24 in the first game of Corky Kell Classic on Saturday. The Eagles stifling defense wasn’t bad, either. It accounted for three interceptions and kept Carrollton from making a comeback.
The Eagles offense ran for three touchdowns, and Collins Hills’ 4-star quarterback Sam Horn, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior, passed for three touchdowns in the lopsided affair. Horn, listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country for the junior class by 247Sports, was 27-of-40 passing for 364 yards to lead an offense that gained 509 total yards of on 66 plays.
Collins Hill led 17-7 after the first quarter on two short touchdown runs from Spenser Anderson and James Smith. Isaac Bonacci added a 31-yard field goal. Keyshawn Ridley scored on a 7-yard run for Carrollton to keep the Trojans in reach.
Bonacci connected on a 28-yard field goal to open the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 20-7 lead. Horn then passed to Travis Hunter for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:30 left before the half. Carrollton climbed to within nine points, 26-17, after a 23-yard field goal from Damean Dominguez and a 23-yard touchdown pass from James McCauley to Donovan Brundidge.
Horn completed two touchdown passes to Hunter late in the third and early in the fourth quarters. The first – a 41-yard pass – came with 5:06 left in the third quarter and gave the Eagles a 32-17 lead. The second – a 30-yard pass with 11:24 left in the game -- was the dagger.
Carrollton cut into the lead on a short run from Christian Lett, but with 4:42 left in the game, Anderson scored on a 65-yard run.
Anderson had seven carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter caught eight passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns and had one interception. Rich Dorsey and Jayden Davis also had interceptions. Rich Dorsey led Collins Hill with six tackles. James Smith had four tackles, two for a loss.
McCauley was 10-of-23 for 100 yards and a touchdown. Lett had 13 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. Ridley made 13 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Jared Need led the Trojans with six tackles. Zaylen Cook made five tackles, one for a loss.
