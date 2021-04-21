Contenders stack championship field following last year’s cancellation

The latest team rankings have been tallied over the last week and offer a glimpse at this year’s strongest contenders. Newnan’s 113.313 gives the Cougars the highest overall score out of any division with Carrollton (110.625), Walton (109.475), Alpharetta (108.050), Buford (107.600), and Cambridge (106.925) all outscoring the three-time defending state champion West Forsyth Wolverines (105.200).

There have been some other teams making noise out of the Forsyth area, including Denmark. The Danes have only been around for three years as a school and missed out on an opportunity to make a statement last year after the season was cancelled. This year, however, the young Denmark program is racking up historic results. In March, the Danes successfully won the Forsyth County championship for the first time. Denmark (106.450) finished ahead of host South Forsyth (105.850), which edged 2019 county and state champion West Forsyth (105.550) by a mere three tenths of a point.