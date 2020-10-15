Colquitt County football cancels game, down until Oct. 30

‘Colquitt County athletic director Greg Tillery made the announcement. "Due in part to several positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Alcovy football game. We fully expect to resume the season against Camden County on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7:30 pm. Also, the homecoming activities will coincide with the Camden County football game.’’

It’s the second interruption of Colquitt’s football season since games began Sept. 2. The Packers canceled their first two games with Brookwood and Marietta. They are 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.