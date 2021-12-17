Class A Public blog: Solid weekend schedule leads into state-wide Christmas tournaments

There are many chances to watch the best Class A Public basketball teams this weekend and throughout next week and with region games and neutral-tournament matchups on the boys and girls side of the classification.
The most important interclass game this week has No. 6 Turner County against No. 7 Lanier County on Friday. Turner, 6-0, is and coming off a 67-52 victory against Coffee. Lanier County, also 6-0, and outlasted Irwin County 68-66 Tuesday.
Top-ranked Drew Charter will compete in the Woodward Academy Holiday Classic at Woodward, taking on Alabama’s Oxford on Friday and Forest Park on Saturday. Next week, Drew will travel to Salisbury, Md., for the Governor’s Classic, where it will face Bishop Walsh (Md.) on Wednesday and Elizabeth (N.J.) on Thursday.
No. 2-ranked Portal will travel to Emanuel County Institute for a Region 3-A game before entering tournament play Tuesday and Wednesday against Washington County and Glenn Hills, respectively. Social Circle, ranked No. 3, will compete in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic at Pope (Tuesday through Thursday) and will begin tournament play against South Forsyth.
No. 9 Bowdon is competing in the SMI Tournament and will face Mount Zion on Friday before facing its next opponent Saturday. Manchester is ranked No. 10 and will compete in tournament play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
For the girls, top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy is coming off a 61-26 victory against Augusta Prep Day and will host Commerce Saturday for a Region 8-A game. No. 2 Montgomery County hosts Vidalia on Friday before entering tournament play Monday against Tattnall County and Pierce County on Tuesday.
Charlton County, ranked No. 6, will play against Terrell Academy in tournament play Monday and awaits tournament results for its games Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 7 Mount Zion-Carroll enjoyed a forfeit victory against Carver-Atlanta on Thursday in the SMI Christmas Tournament and will face Villa Rica Friday and a TBD opponent Saturday.
See the rankings below or follow the link to the BOYS and GIRLS Basketball Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta to keep up with the basketball scores this weekend.
Class A Public boys Week 5 rankings
1. Drew Charter
2. Portal
3. Social Circle
4. Chattahoochee County
5. Dublin
6. Turner County
7. Lanier County
8. Warren County
9. Bowdon
10. Manchester
Class A Public girls Week 5 rankings
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Montgomery County
3. Trion
4. Taylor County
5. Schley County
6. Charlton County
7. Mount Zion-Carroll
8. Screven County
9. Claxton
10. Dooly County
