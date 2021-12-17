Class A Public blog: Solid weekend schedule leads into state-wide Christmas tournaments

The most important interclass game this week has No. 6 Turner County against No. 7 Lanier County on Friday. Turner, 6-0, is and coming off a 67-52 victory against Coffee. Lanier County, also 6-0, and outlasted Irwin County 68-66 Tuesday.

Top-ranked Drew Charter will compete in the Woodward Academy Holiday Classic at Woodward, taking on Alabama’s Oxford on Friday and Forest Park on Saturday. Next week, Drew will travel to Salisbury, Md., for the Governor’s Classic, where it will face Bishop Walsh (Md.) on Wednesday and Elizabeth (N.J.) on Thursday.