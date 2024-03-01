BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
High School Sports Blog

Class A Division 1: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

Check back for updates
ajc.com

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

By
47 minutes ago

MILLEDGEVILLE — The Galloway Scots are back in the championship after beating the Rabun County Wildcats 60-45, setting up a potential rematch of last year’s championship game should St. Francis beat Athens Christian in the 5 p.m. game.

The No. 2 Scots (19-10), a No. 2 seed from Region 6, took a 20-18 lead with 6:01 left in the first half and never trailed again. The No. 4 Wildcats (24-7), champions of Region 8, stayed within a 5-8 point striking distance most of the second half, but couldn’t break through.

The Scots closed the game by running down the 35-second shot clock before shooting, which led to a crushing 3-pointer by senior Tianna Thompson to make it 50-41 with 4:12 left. Freshman Poloma Diaz-Williamson hit a wide-open jumper as the shot clock expired to make it 56-45 with 27 seconds left.

Thompson finished with a game-high 28 points. Sophomore Taryn Thompson had 14 points, and Diaz-Williamson had nine.

Scots coach Keisha Brown spoke to the team’s effectiveness in closing out the game down the stretch.

“We’ve been working on in-game situations,” Brown said. “A bullet point for us is finishing games, because in the 10 of our losses we’ve let four or five go because we couldn’t close it out. We spread them out. We’ve got drivers, shooters and players who can post. It’s not about scoring all the time. They’re understanding clock awareness, and how many shot clocks are in a game clock, and that’s the beauty of it.”

The Scots are waiting to see if they’ll again play region rival St. Francis, which they lost to 71-70 on Jan. 12, and 65-49 in the region championship. In last year’s A Division I final, St. Francis beat the Scots 76-74. That was the Scots best finish in program history.

“To return to the title game means everything because the dynamic of our team has totally changed,” Brown said. “People that were on our bench last year are starting for us and having to do things they’re not accustomed to, and Tianna, quite honestly, is 40% of our scoring.”

Now, the first championship in program history is one win away.

“It’s about us,” Brown said. “In the past, we’ve kind of let other teams come in and take what we already know we have. When we practice, we focus on who we are because no one can stop us if we are true to who we are. That’s the biggest difference, is staying true and keeping the confidence up within our circle.”

The Wildcats were trying to return to the title game for the first time since being Class 2A runners-up in 2022. They were led by senior Lucy Hood’s 22 points. Senior Ellie Southards had 15.

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia
39m ago
Breaking down the semifinals for Class A Division I and II
3h ago
Class 3A basketball semifinals loaded with storied programs
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals