Class A Division 1: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

Thompson finished with a game-high 28 points. Sophomore Taryn Thompson had 14 points, and Diaz-Williamson had nine.

Scots coach Keisha Brown spoke to the team’s effectiveness in closing out the game down the stretch.

“We’ve been working on in-game situations,” Brown said. “A bullet point for us is finishing games, because in the 10 of our losses we’ve let four or five go because we couldn’t close it out. We spread them out. We’ve got drivers, shooters and players who can post. It’s not about scoring all the time. They’re understanding clock awareness, and how many shot clocks are in a game clock, and that’s the beauty of it.”

The Scots are waiting to see if they’ll again play region rival St. Francis, which they lost to 71-70 on Jan. 12, and 65-49 in the region championship. In last year’s A Division I final, St. Francis beat the Scots 76-74. That was the Scots best finish in program history.

“To return to the title game means everything because the dynamic of our team has totally changed,” Brown said. “People that were on our bench last year are starting for us and having to do things they’re not accustomed to, and Tianna, quite honestly, is 40% of our scoring.”

Now, the first championship in program history is one win away.

“It’s about us,” Brown said. “In the past, we’ve kind of let other teams come in and take what we already know we have. When we practice, we focus on who we are because no one can stop us if we are true to who we are. That’s the biggest difference, is staying true and keeping the confidence up within our circle.”

The Wildcats were trying to return to the title game for the first time since being Class 2A runners-up in 2022. They were led by senior Lucy Hood’s 22 points. Senior Ellie Southards had 15.