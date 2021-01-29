Class A Blog: Top games of the weekend

GIRLS

(Friday) Private No. 1 Hebron Christian (16-2) at Private No. 8 Galloway (13-1). The winner of this game will have the inside track on the Region 5 regular season title and the top seed in the region tournament. After losing 61-59 to the top team in Maryland back on December 19, Hebron Christian has won 11 in a row. Galloway’s only loss is to Class 7A Woodstock, 72-51, back on January 19.

(Saturday) Private No. 2 St. Francis (10-2) vs. Class 6A No. 2 Buford (15-0). The Knights will get a huge test when they travel to Buford to face the Wolves who won the last four consecutive Class 5A state championships before moving up to Class 6A this season.

(Saturday) Public No. 2 Clinch County (13-1) vs. Public No. 8 Brooks County (9-4). This is a rematch of the top two teams in Region 2. Clinch won Round 1, 50-46, on January 15. Clinch’s lone loss of the season was in its opener to Class 5A Ware County. Brooks has won four straight since that loss to the Panthers.