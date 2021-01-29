Class A Blog: Top games of the weekend

Here’s a look at some of the top games this weekend:
BOYS
(Friday) Private No. 1 Providence Christian (16-3) at No. 8 Holy Innocents (6-1). The Storm will put their eight-game winning streak and top ranking on the line against the Bears. Junior forward Tony Carpio and senior guard Elijah Williams. Holy Innocents’ lone loss was to Class 5A No. 5 Forest Park, 55-51 in overtime. The Bears are led by seniors Garrison Powell (20 points, six rebounds per game) and Landon Kardian (14 points, eight rebounds). Powell, a 6-foot-4 guard, reportedly has offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State along with several mid-majors like North Carolina A&T and James Madison. Kardian, a 6-4 forward and all-region WR/DB reportedly has football offers from Air Force and Presbyterian.
(Friday) Private No. 7 Christian Heritage (14-2) vs. Darlington (11-3). The Lions have won eight straight and haven’t lost to a team from Georgia this season. One of their wins was over the Tigers, 57-54, back on January 12. Since that loss, Darlington has won four in a row.
(Friday) Public No. 1 Drew Charter (16-0) vs. Public No. 6 Bowdon (15-3). The Eagles will attempt to remain unbeaten against a region foe that nearly ended their winning streak on January 19, when they edged the Red Devils 69-63. Bowdon’s only other losses were to Class 5A Villa Rica and Class 3A No. 8 Sonoraville. The Red Devils are paced by sophomore guard Arthur Johnson, who is averaging 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
GIRLS
(Friday) Private No. 1 Hebron Christian (16-2) at Private No. 8 Galloway (13-1). The winner of this game will have the inside track on the Region 5 regular season title and the top seed in the region tournament. After losing 61-59 to the top team in Maryland back on December 19, Hebron Christian has won 11 in a row. Galloway’s only loss is to Class 7A Woodstock, 72-51, back on January 19.
(Saturday) Private No. 2 St. Francis (10-2) vs. Class 6A No. 2 Buford (15-0). The Knights will get a huge test when they travel to Buford to face the Wolves who won the last four consecutive Class 5A state championships before moving up to Class 6A this season.
(Saturday) Public No. 2 Clinch County (13-1) vs. Public No. 8 Brooks County (9-4). This is a rematch of the top two teams in Region 2. Clinch won Round 1, 50-46, on January 15. Clinch’s lone loss of the season was in its opener to Class 5A Ware County. Brooks has won four straight since that loss to the Panthers.
