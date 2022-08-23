Class A blog: Top-10s in both divisions feature scattered upsets

Top-ranked Schley County defeated Tattnall Square 28-21, and the poll shuffling began. Bowdon is the new No. 2, up from No. 5, after defeating Manchester 29-14. Macon County fell from No. 2 to No. 3 after losing to Whitefield Academy, and No. 4 Wilcox County fell one spot after losing to Lamar County.

Charlton climbed two spots to No. 5 after beating Jeff Davis 20-14 in overtime. Clinch County stayed put at No. 6 after beating Berrien 19-18. Lincoln County climbed to No. 7 after a 23-20 victory against Bryan County.

Entering the poll is No. 8 Wheeler County, which beat then-No. 9 Georgia Military 42-14. Johnson County climbed one spot to No. 9 in an off week. Formerly unranked Washington-Wilkes entered the top 10 after beating East Laurens 28-7.

Class A Division I

New top 10 with Week 1 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0); defeated Hammond (S.C.) 39-3

2. (2) Brooks County (1-0; defeated Thomasville 42-7

3. (3) Rabun County (1-0); defeated Haralson County 49-3

4. (6) Swainsboro (1-0); dfeated Metter 21-7

5. (4) Irwin County (0-1); lost to Fitzgerald 28-20

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0); defeted Dodge County 33-6

7. (8) Whitefield Academy (1-0); defeated Macon County 35-30

8. (10) Lamar County (1-0); defeated Wilcox County 48-28

9. (5) Metter (0-1); lost to Swainsboro 21-7

10. (9) Darlington (1-0); defeated Schuylkill, (Pa.) 28-16

Class A Division II

New top 10 with Week 1 results

1. (1) Schley County (1-0); defeated Tattnall Square 28-21

2. (5) Bowdon (1-0); defeated Manchester 29-14

3. (2) Macon County (0-1); lost to Whitefield Academy 35-30

4. (3) Wilcox County (0-1); lost to Lamar County 48-28

5. (7) Charlton County (1-0); defeated Jeff Davis 20-14

6. (6) Clinch County (1-0); defeated Berrien 19-18

7. (8) Lincoln County (1-0); defeated Bryan County 23-20

8. (NR) Wheeler County (1-0); defeated Beat GMC Prep 42-14

9. (10) Johnson County (0-0); did not play

10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (1-0); defeated East Laurens 28-7

Out: No. 4 Turner County after 28-6 loss to Worth County; No. 9 GMC Prep after 42-14 loss to Wheeler County.