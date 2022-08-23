BreakingNews
1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting
ajc logo
X

Class A blog: Top-10s in both divisions feature scattered upsets

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
12 minutes ago

The top-10 programs in the two divisions of Class A played to preseason-ranking form during the first week of the football season, but there were some early season upsets.

In Class A Division I, two programs lost opening games. Former-No. 4 Irwin County lost to Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald 28-20 and didn’t really suffer from it, falling one spot to No. 5. The other loss was then-No. 5 Metter losing to then-No. 6 Swainsboro, 21-7. Swainsboro climbed to No. 4; Metter fell to No. 9.

Other than those games, the top 10 in Division I rolled. Top-ranked Prince Avenue beat South Carolina’s Hammond 39-3; No. 2 Brooks County beat Thomasville 42-7, and No. 3 Rabun County beat Haralson County 49-3.

Bleckley County was ranked No. 7 last week and climbed one spot in the poll after beating Dodge County 33-6. Whitefield Academy climbed one spot to No. 7 after defeating Class A Division II No. 2 Macon County 35-30. Lamar County climbed to No. 8 from No. 10 after a 48-28 victory against Wilcox County, and No. 10 Darlington fell one spot after beating Schuylkill (Pa.) 28-16.

In Division II, the biggest move of Week 1 was former No. 4-ranked Turner County falling to unranked after a 28-6 loss to Worth County.

Top-ranked Schley County defeated Tattnall Square 28-21, and the poll shuffling began. Bowdon is the new No. 2, up from No. 5, after defeating Manchester 29-14. Macon County fell from No. 2 to No. 3 after losing to Whitefield Academy, and No. 4 Wilcox County fell one spot after losing to Lamar County.

Charlton climbed two spots to No. 5 after beating Jeff Davis 20-14 in overtime. Clinch County stayed put at No. 6 after beating Berrien 19-18. Lincoln County climbed to No. 7 after a 23-20 victory against Bryan County.

Entering the poll is No. 8 Wheeler County, which beat then-No. 9 Georgia Military 42-14. Johnson County climbed one spot to No. 9 in an off week. Formerly unranked Washington-Wilkes entered the top 10 after beating East Laurens 28-7.

Class A Division I

New top 10 with Week 1 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0); defeated Hammond (S.C.) 39-3

2. (2) Brooks County (1-0; defeated Thomasville 42-7

3. (3) Rabun County (1-0); defeated Haralson County 49-3

4. (6) Swainsboro (1-0); dfeated Metter 21-7

5. (4) Irwin County (0-1); lost to Fitzgerald 28-20

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0); defeted Dodge County 33-6

7. (8) Whitefield Academy (1-0); defeated Macon County 35-30

8. (10) Lamar County (1-0); defeated Wilcox County 48-28

9. (5) Metter (0-1); lost to Swainsboro 21-7

10. (9) Darlington (1-0); defeated Schuylkill, (Pa.) 28-16

Class A Division II

New top 10 with Week 1 results

1. (1) Schley County (1-0); defeated Tattnall Square 28-21

2. (5) Bowdon (1-0); defeated Manchester 29-14

3. (2) Macon County (0-1); lost to Whitefield Academy 35-30

4. (3) Wilcox County (0-1); lost to Lamar County 48-28

5. (7) Charlton County (1-0); defeated Jeff Davis 20-14

6. (6) Clinch County (1-0); defeated Berrien 19-18

7. (8) Lincoln County (1-0); defeated Bryan County 23-20

8. (NR) Wheeler County (1-0); defeated Beat GMC Prep 42-14

9. (10) Johnson County (0-0); did not play

10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (1-0); defeated East Laurens 28-7

Out: No. 4 Turner County after 28-6 loss to Worth County; No. 9 GMC Prep after 42-14 loss to Wheeler County.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder getting some tough coaching 2h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’
2h ago
Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters
18h ago
Seeking mismatches, Georgia Tech looks to ‘giant’ E.J. Jenkins
18h ago
Seeking mismatches, Georgia Tech looks to ‘giant’ E.J. Jenkins
18h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest
Top Atlanta-area performances from Week 1 of the HS football season
1h ago
Top performances from Week 1: Rabun’s Gibson closing on receiving record
3h ago
4 Questions with Columbia head coach Greg Barnett
3h ago
Featured
Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, August 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
14h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top