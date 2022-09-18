Class A blog: Three ranked teams suffer losses in Division II

All active Division I ranked teams won their Week 5 games, but Charlton County, Washington-Wilkes and Aquinas were victims in Division II.
In Class A Division I: Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian is 4-0 after beating Class 2A then-No. 4 ELCA 30-15, but Prince relied on a two-touchdown fourth quarter to expand the lead after holding a 13-7 advantage at the half. … No. 2 Swainsboro was not threatened during its 42-12 victory against Emanuel County Institute. … Rabun County is 4-0 after beating West Laurens 33-0. … Brooks County is ranked No. 5 after beating Bainbridge 26-18. … Irwin County outlasted Rockmart 28-14 and slid from No. 5 to No. 6 this week. … Lamar County, ranked eighth, defeated Jackson 42-16. … Darlington is 4-0 after beating Northwest Whitfield.
In Class A Division II: Top-ranked Elbert County defeated Baconton Charter 40-6. … Clinch County beat Bacon County and stayed at No. 2 this week. … Johnson County is ranked No. 4 again this week after beating East Laurens. … In the one inter-division matchup, Division I No. 10 Elbert County defeated Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes 32-20. … Charlton County climbed to No. 6 this week despite a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Pierce County, 48-13. … Schley’s 63-0 victory against Central-Talbotton allowed the Wildcats to climb from No. 8 to No. 7 this week. … Aquinas fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after losing to Harlem 27-20. … McIntosh County Academy entered the top 10 this week after beating Lanier County 18-10.
Class A Division I results
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) defeated ELCA 30-15
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) defeated Emanuel County Institute 42-12
3. (3) Rabun County (4-0) defeated Heard County 42-13
4. (4) Bleckley County (4-0) defeated West Laurens 33-0
5. (6) Brooks County (4-1) defeated Bainbridge 26-18
6. (5) Irwin County (3-1) defeated Rockmart 28-14
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0) did not play.
8. (8) Lamar County (5-0) defeated Jackson 42-16
9. (9) Darlington (4-0) defeated Northwest Whitfield 41-33
10. (10) Elbert County (4-0) defeated Washington-Wilkes 32-20
Class A Division II results
1. (1) Early County (5-0) defeated Baconton Charter 40-6
2. (2) Clinch County (4-1) defeated Bacon County 55-13
3. (3) Bowdon (3-1) Off.
4. (4) Johnson County (3-0) defeated East Laurens 34-6
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (3-1) lost to Elbert County 32-20
6. (7) Charlton County (3-2) lost to Pierce County 48-13
7. (8) Schley County (2-2) defeated Central-Talbotton 63-0
8. (9) Dooly County (1-2) did not play.
9. (6) Aquinas (3-1) lost to Harlem 27-20
10. (NR) McIntosh County Academy (3-1) defeated Lanier County 18-10
