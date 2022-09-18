ajc logo
X

Class A blog: Three ranked teams suffer losses in Division II

Generic GHSA football from Georgia State

Combined ShapeCaption
Generic GHSA football from Georgia State

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
22 minutes ago

All active Division I ranked teams won their Week 5 games, but Charlton County, Washington-Wilkes and Aquinas were victims in Division II.

In Class A Division I: Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian is 4-0 after beating Class 2A then-No. 4 ELCA 30-15, but Prince relied on a two-touchdown fourth quarter to expand the lead after holding a 13-7 advantage at the half. … No. 2 Swainsboro was not threatened during its 42-12 victory against Emanuel County Institute. … Rabun County is 4-0 after beating West Laurens 33-0. … Brooks County is ranked No. 5 after beating Bainbridge 26-18. … Irwin County outlasted Rockmart 28-14 and slid from No. 5 to No. 6 this week. … Lamar County, ranked eighth, defeated Jackson 42-16. … Darlington is 4-0 after beating Northwest Whitfield.

In Class A Division II: Top-ranked Elbert County defeated Baconton Charter 40-6. … Clinch County beat Bacon County and stayed at No. 2 this week. … Johnson County is ranked No. 4 again this week after beating East Laurens. … In the one inter-division matchup, Division I No. 10 Elbert County defeated Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes 32-20. … Charlton County climbed to No. 6 this week despite a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Pierce County, 48-13. … Schley’s 63-0 victory against Central-Talbotton allowed the Wildcats to climb from No. 8 to No. 7 this week. … Aquinas fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after losing to Harlem 27-20. … McIntosh County Academy entered the top 10 this week after beating Lanier County 18-10.

Class A Division I results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) defeated ELCA 30-15

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) defeated Emanuel County Institute 42-12

3. (3) Rabun County (4-0) defeated Heard County 42-13

4. (4) Bleckley County (4-0) defeated West Laurens 33-0

5. (6) Brooks County (4-1) defeated Bainbridge 26-18

6. (5) Irwin County (3-1) defeated Rockmart 28-14

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0) did not play.

8. (8) Lamar County (5-0) defeated Jackson 42-16

9. (9) Darlington (4-0) defeated Northwest Whitfield 41-33

10. (10) Elbert County (4-0) defeated Washington-Wilkes 32-20

Class A Division II results

1. (1) Early County (5-0) defeated Baconton Charter 40-6

2. (2) Clinch County (4-1) defeated Bacon County 55-13

3. (3) Bowdon (3-1) Off.

4. (4) Johnson County (3-0) defeated East Laurens 34-6

5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (3-1) lost to Elbert County 32-20

6. (7) Charlton County (3-2) lost to Pierce County 48-13

7. (8) Schley County (2-2) defeated Central-Talbotton 63-0

8. (9) Dooly County (1-2) did not play.

9. (6) Aquinas (3-1) lost to Harlem 27-20

10. (NR) McIntosh County Academy (3-1) defeated Lanier County 18-10

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
6h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
20h ago
The Latest
Collins Hill defensive back Charles Goodman (24) breaks up a pass intended for Cedar Grove wide receiver Devin Carter (7) during the first half of their game at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 3A blog: Higher-class opponents get some payback against 3A’s best
34m ago
Class 4A Blog: Region 4, Perry, North Oconee, Burke County highlight Week 5 results
1h ago
Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 after first loss
6h ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top