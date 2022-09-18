Class A blog: Three ranked teams suffer losses in Division II

In Class A Division I: Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian is 4-0 after beating Class 2A then-No. 4 ELCA 30-15, but Prince relied on a two-touchdown fourth quarter to expand the lead after holding a 13-7 advantage at the half. … No. 2 Swainsboro was not threatened during its 42-12 victory against Emanuel County Institute. … Rabun County is 4-0 after beating West Laurens 33-0. … Brooks County is ranked No. 5 after beating Bainbridge 26-18. … Irwin County outlasted Rockmart 28-14 and slid from No. 5 to No. 6 this week. … Lamar County, ranked eighth, defeated Jackson 42-16. … Darlington is 4-0 after beating Northwest Whitfield.

In Class A Division II: Top-ranked Elbert County defeated Baconton Charter 40-6. … Clinch County beat Bacon County and stayed at No. 2 this week. … Johnson County is ranked No. 4 again this week after beating East Laurens. … In the one inter-division matchup, Division I No. 10 Elbert County defeated Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes 32-20. … Charlton County climbed to No. 6 this week despite a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Pierce County, 48-13. … Schley’s 63-0 victory against Central-Talbotton allowed the Wildcats to climb from No. 8 to No. 7 this week. … Aquinas fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after losing to Harlem 27-20. … McIntosh County Academy entered the top 10 this week after beating Lanier County 18-10.