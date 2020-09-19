Class A Blog: The best of Week Three

Private No. 2 Athens Academy (1-0) vs. Public No. 7 Commerce (2-0). Athens Academy took last week off after holding on for a 17-10 season opening win at Private No. 8 Trinity Christian. Commerce has routed its first two opponents this season, both Class 2A squads -- Banks County (41-18) in Week One and Union County (32-14). Athens Academy won the last meeting, 21-14, in 2018.

Public No. 2 Wilcox County (1-0) at Schley County (1-0). Wilcox County shot up the AJC Top 10 poll from No. 7 in preseason to No. 2, after a thrilling 21-20 come-back win last week over Class 2A No. 10 Bleckley County. Sophomore QB/DB Abe Stowe threw a 40-yard TD pass to senior WR/DB Matt McAdoo on a fourth-and-16 with 25 seconds left, then scored on a two-point conversion for the lead. McAdoo had four receptions for 118 yards, accounting for nearly half of Wilcox’s offense. Senior RB/LB Martez Thrower had 3.5 tackles for losses. Darren Alford has led Schley County to three consecutive winning records and playoff appearance in this his fifth season. Wilcox County won the last meeting, 34-13 back in 2008.