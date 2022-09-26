Class A blog: Social Circle beats computers, simulations, Lamar

Currently that honor goes to the 1986 edition of the team that finished 9-2 in 1986 under head coach Gary Mackey. Since then, the team has had only three winning seasons -- in 2005 (7-4), 2006 (6-5) and last season (6-5). Social Circle finished 5-5 in 1990 and 1991.

Social Circle senior quarterback Logan Cross is 79-of-113 passing for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception to lead a Redskins offense that averages 140 passing and 106 rushing yards per game. He has rushed for one touchdown.

Senior Mason Moore has five touchdown receptions, Jude Nelson and DaShon Hyman have three touchdown receptions each and Phillip Baynes Jr. has one touchdown catch. Kam Durden has 43 carries for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Jameccus Hardge has 27 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Social Circle will host Commerce at home Friday, assuming Hurricane Ian doesn’t interrupt those plans.

Other notable results: Rabun County is still ranked No. 3 in Division I and moved to 5-0 after beating No. 7 Whitefield Academy 28-14. Aside from Whitefield and Lamar’s losses, all other ranked teams won games in Division I and II.

Class A Division I results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) did not play.

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) did not play.

3. (3) Rabun County (5-0) defeated No. 7 Whitefield Academy 28-14

4. (4) Bleckley County (5-0) defeated Pelham 63-7.

5. (5) Brooks County (4-1) did not play.

6. (6) Irwin County (4-1) defeated Metter 38-7.

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-1) lost to No. 3 Rabun County 28-14.

8. (9) Darlington (5-0) defeated Dade 33-7.

9. (10) Elbert County (5-0) defeated Jefferson County 21-3.

10. (NR) St. Francis (4-1) defeated Christian Heritage 26-7.

Out: No. 8 Lamar County lost to unranked Social Circle 39-7.

Class A Division II results

1. (1) Early County (6-0) defeated Mitchell County 7-0.

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1) defeated Frederica Aca. 45-6.

3. (3) Bowdon (4-1) defeated Temple 55-27.

4. (4) Johnson County (4-0) defeated Emanuel County Institute 27-21.

5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (4-1) defeated Hancock Central 27-0.

6. (6) Charlton County (3-2) did not play.

7. (7) Schley County (3-2) deefeated Macon County 28-7.

8. (8) Dooly County (2-2) defeated Turner County 46-36.

9. (9) Aquinas (4-1) defeated Greenbrier 40-20.

10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (4-1) defeated Bradwell Institute 40-13.