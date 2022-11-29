Class A blog: Schley County, St. Francis scale new heights

Eighth-ranked St. Francis will face Division I’s top-ranked team, Prince Avenue, in the semifinals. The Knights defeated No. 10 Bleckley County 37-21 to earn its semifinal berth. Before this season, St. Francis had only been to the playoffs three times, losing in the first round twice and second round once.

Schley County, the fifth-ranked team in Division II, defeated No. 10 Wilcox County 55-23 to advance to the semis. The Wildcats made a quarterfinal appearance in 2018, its best finish for a team that has played football since 2000.