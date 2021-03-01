Class A Blog: Round Two recap, quarterfinal matchups

Here is a look at the results of Round Two last weekend, and this week’s quarterfinal games.
BOYS
Private
Round Two highlights
All seven of the top seeds left in the playoffs advanced to this weekend’s quarterfinals … Five of the eight games were decided by six points or less, including No. 2 St. Francis escaping with a 45-42 win over No. 4 Galloway, which had upset Region 8 champion Tallulah Falls, 66-57, last week. Senior wing Jusaun Holt led three players in double figures for the St. Francis with 19 points. Junior guard Drew Robinson and senior forward Kai Simmons added 11 each. Galloway was paced by junior guard Anthony Arrington, who scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Scots… The largest margin of victory was posted by No. 1 First Presbyterian Day. The Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history and improved to 22-1 with a 67-43 win over Savannah Christian. The backcourt tandem of senior Jordan Jones and junior Julius King, Jr., led the way with 23 and 22 points, respectively.
Round Two results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Savannah Country Day 74, No. 2 Stratford Academy 69
No. 1 Holy Innocents’ 41, No. 2 Darlington 35
Lower Left Bracket
No. 2 St. Francis 45, No. 4 Galloway 42
No. 1 Greenforest 51, No. 2 Trinity Christian 48
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Christian Heritage 68, No. 3 Athens Academy 56
No. 1 First Presbyterian Day 67, No. 2 Savannah Christian 43
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli 67, No. 2 Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy 65
No. 1 Mount Pisgah 62, No. 3 Providence Christian 50
Quarterfinal matchups
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Savannah Country Day at No. 1 Holy Innocents’
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 St. Francis at No. 1 Greenforest
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Christian Heritage at No. 1 First Presbyterian Day
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli at No. 1 Mount Pisgah
Public
Round Two highlights
All eight No. 1 seeds advanced to the quarters, seven relatively easily. The only top seed with a close game was Irwin County, which outlasted No. 3 Mitchell County, 69-66… Drew Charter remained unbeaten, improving to 25-0 with a 76-67 win over No. 2 Lincoln County.
Round Two results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Portal 61, No. 2 Pelham 52
No. 1 Chattahoochee County 64, No. 3 B.E.S.T. Academy 47
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Towns County 77, No. 3 Warren County 67
No. 1 Irwin County 69, No. 3 Mitchell County 66
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Hancock Central 68, No. 3 Social Circle 58
No. 1 Terrell County 58, No. 3 Lanier County 49
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Dublin 61, No. 2 Turner County 42
No. 1 Drew Charter 76, No. 2 Lincoln County 67
Quarterfinals
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Portal at No. 1. Chattahoochee County
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Towns County at No. 1 Irwin County
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Hancock Central at No. 1 Terrell County
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Dublin at No. 1 Drew Charter
GIRLS
Private
Round Two highlights
Three No. 1 seeds fell last week: Savannah Country Day (69-37 to No. 2 Stratford Academy), Mount Paran (46-38 to No. 2 Holy Innocents’) and Trinity Christian lost for the second this season to No. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 53-48. The Chargers defeated the Lions 37-29 back on Jan. 30… Region 5 continues to flex its muscles as three of four teams from that league are still alive: No. 1 Hebron Christian, No. 2 Holy Innocents’, and No. 4 Galloway. No. 3 Wesleyan was knocked out by Region 6 champ, St. Francis, 59-48.
Round Two results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 2 Stratford Academy 69, No. 1 Savannah Country Day 37
No. 1 Hebron Christian 85, No. 2 Christian Heritage 45
Lower Left Bracket
No. 4 Galloway 59, No. 3 Darlington 47
No. 1 Greenforest 70, No. 2 Brookstone 28
Upper Right Bracket
No. 2 Holy Innocents’ 46, No. 1 Mount Paran 38
No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor 66, No. 2 Calvary Day 45
Lower Right Bracket
No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 53, No. 1 Trinity Christian 48
No. 1 St. Francis 59, No. 3 Wesleyan 48
Quarterfinals
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Stratford Academy at No. 1 Hebron Christian
Lower Left Bracket
No. 4 Galloway at No. 1 Greenforest
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Holy Innocents’ at No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor
Lower Right Bracket
No. 2 ELCA at No. 1 St. Francis
Public
Round Two highlights
Six of the eight top seeds advanced, except for the two No. 1s in the lower right bracket. Dublin was blown out by Region 2 runner-up Turner County, 60-40. It was just the Irish’s fourth loss of the season (22-4) on only their second to a team from Class A. Armuchee raced to a 7-1 lead early, but eventually fell to No. 2 Commerce, 43-33… The most recent team to win state title still in the mix is Greenville, the 2018 champs. The Region 5 champion Patriots cruised to an 84-56 win over No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll. They are led by senior twins Jabrica and Shabrica Leslie.
Round Two results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60, No. 2 Pelham 45
No. 1 Greenville 84, No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 56
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63, No. 2 Trion 48
No. 1 Clinch County 57, No. 2 Montgomery County 38
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Georgia Military College 53, No. 3 Towns County 44
No. 1 Calhoun County 46, No. 3 Brooks County 27
Lower Right Bracket
No. 2 Turner County 60, No. 1 Dublin 40
No. 2 Commerce 43, No. 1 Armuchee 33
Quarterfinals
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60 at No. 1 Greenville 84
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63 at No. 1 Clinch County 57
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Georgia Military College 53 at No. 1 Calhoun County 46
Lower Right Bracket
No. 2 Turner County 60 at No. 2 Commerce 43
