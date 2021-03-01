Class A Blog: Round Two recap, quarterfinal matchups

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day 74, No. 2 Stratford Academy 69

No. 1 Holy Innocents’ 41, No. 2 Darlington 35

Lower Left Bracket

No. 2 St. Francis 45, No. 4 Galloway 42

No. 1 Greenforest 51, No. 2 Trinity Christian 48

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Christian Heritage 68, No. 3 Athens Academy 56

No. 1 First Presbyterian Day 67, No. 2 Savannah Christian 43

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli 67, No. 2 Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy 65

No. 1 Mount Pisgah 62, No. 3 Providence Christian 50

Quarterfinal matchups

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day at No. 1 Holy Innocents’

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 St. Francis at No. 1 Greenforest

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Christian Heritage at No. 1 First Presbyterian Day

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli at No. 1 Mount Pisgah

Public

Round Two highlights

All eight No. 1 seeds advanced to the quarters, seven relatively easily. The only top seed with a close game was Irwin County, which outlasted No. 3 Mitchell County, 69-66… Drew Charter remained unbeaten, improving to 25-0 with a 76-67 win over No. 2 Lincoln County.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Portal 61, No. 2 Pelham 52

No. 1 Chattahoochee County 64, No. 3 B.E.S.T. Academy 47

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Towns County 77, No. 3 Warren County 67

No. 1 Irwin County 69, No. 3 Mitchell County 66

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Hancock Central 68, No. 3 Social Circle 58

No. 1 Terrell County 58, No. 3 Lanier County 49

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin 61, No. 2 Turner County 42

No. 1 Drew Charter 76, No. 2 Lincoln County 67

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Portal at No. 1. Chattahoochee County

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Towns County at No. 1 Irwin County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Hancock Central at No. 1 Terrell County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin at No. 1 Drew Charter

GIRLS

Private

Round Two highlights

Three No. 1 seeds fell last week: Savannah Country Day (69-37 to No. 2 Stratford Academy), Mount Paran (46-38 to No. 2 Holy Innocents’) and Trinity Christian lost for the second this season to No. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 53-48. The Chargers defeated the Lions 37-29 back on Jan. 30… Region 5 continues to flex its muscles as three of four teams from that league are still alive: No. 1 Hebron Christian, No. 2 Holy Innocents’, and No. 4 Galloway. No. 3 Wesleyan was knocked out by Region 6 champ, St. Francis, 59-48.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 2 Stratford Academy 69, No. 1 Savannah Country Day 37

No. 1 Hebron Christian 85, No. 2 Christian Heritage 45

Lower Left Bracket

No. 4 Galloway 59, No. 3 Darlington 47

No. 1 Greenforest 70, No. 2 Brookstone 28

Upper Right Bracket

No. 2 Holy Innocents’ 46, No. 1 Mount Paran 38

No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor 66, No. 2 Calvary Day 45

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 53, No. 1 Trinity Christian 48

No. 1 St. Francis 59, No. 3 Wesleyan 48

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Stratford Academy at No. 1 Hebron Christian

Lower Left Bracket

No. 4 Galloway at No. 1 Greenforest

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Holy Innocents’ at No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 ELCA at No. 1 St. Francis

Public

Round Two highlights

Six of the eight top seeds advanced, except for the two No. 1s in the lower right bracket. Dublin was blown out by Region 2 runner-up Turner County, 60-40. It was just the Irish’s fourth loss of the season (22-4) on only their second to a team from Class A. Armuchee raced to a 7-1 lead early, but eventually fell to No. 2 Commerce, 43-33… The most recent team to win state title still in the mix is Greenville, the 2018 champs. The Region 5 champion Patriots cruised to an 84-56 win over No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll. They are led by senior twins Jabrica and Shabrica Leslie.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60, No. 2 Pelham 45

No. 1 Greenville 84, No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 56

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63, No. 2 Trion 48

No. 1 Clinch County 57, No. 2 Montgomery County 38

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Georgia Military College 53, No. 3 Towns County 44

No. 1 Calhoun County 46, No. 3 Brooks County 27

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Turner County 60, No. 1 Dublin 40

No. 2 Commerce 43, No. 1 Armuchee 33

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60 at No. 1 Greenville 84

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63 at No. 1 Clinch County 57

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Georgia Military College 53 at No. 1 Calhoun County 46

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Turner County 60 at No. 2 Commerce 43