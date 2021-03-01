X

Class A Blog: Round Two recap, quarterfinal matchups

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By S. Thomas Coleman

Here is a look at the results of Round Two last weekend, and this week’s quarterfinal games.

BOYS

Private

Round Two highlights

All seven of the top seeds left in the playoffs advanced to this weekend’s quarterfinals … Five of the eight games were decided by six points or less, including No. 2 St. Francis escaping with a 45-42 win over No. 4 Galloway, which had upset Region 8 champion Tallulah Falls, 66-57, last week. Senior wing Jusaun Holt led three players in double figures for the St. Francis with 19 points. Junior guard Drew Robinson and senior forward Kai Simmons added 11 each. Galloway was paced by junior guard Anthony Arrington, who scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Scots… The largest margin of victory was posted by No. 1 First Presbyterian Day. The Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history and improved to 22-1 with a 67-43 win over Savannah Christian. The backcourt tandem of senior Jordan Jones and junior Julius King, Jr., led the way with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day 74, No. 2 Stratford Academy 69

No. 1 Holy Innocents’ 41, No. 2 Darlington 35

Lower Left Bracket

No. 2 St. Francis 45, No. 4 Galloway 42

No. 1 Greenforest 51, No. 2 Trinity Christian 48

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Christian Heritage 68, No. 3 Athens Academy 56

No. 1 First Presbyterian Day 67, No. 2 Savannah Christian 43

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli 67, No. 2 Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy 65

No. 1 Mount Pisgah 62, No. 3 Providence Christian 50

Quarterfinal matchups

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day at No. 1 Holy Innocents’

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 St. Francis at No. 1 Greenforest

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Christian Heritage at No. 1 First Presbyterian Day

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli at No. 1 Mount Pisgah

Public

Round Two highlights

All eight No. 1 seeds advanced to the quarters, seven relatively easily. The only top seed with a close game was Irwin County, which outlasted No. 3 Mitchell County, 69-66… Drew Charter remained unbeaten, improving to 25-0 with a 76-67 win over No. 2 Lincoln County.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Portal 61, No. 2 Pelham 52

No. 1 Chattahoochee County 64, No. 3 B.E.S.T. Academy 47

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Towns County 77, No. 3 Warren County 67

No. 1 Irwin County 69, No. 3 Mitchell County 66

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Hancock Central 68, No. 3 Social Circle 58

No. 1 Terrell County 58, No. 3 Lanier County 49

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin 61, No. 2 Turner County 42

No. 1 Drew Charter 76, No. 2 Lincoln County 67

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Portal at No. 1. Chattahoochee County

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Towns County at No. 1 Irwin County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Hancock Central at No. 1 Terrell County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin at No. 1 Drew Charter

GIRLS

Private

Round Two highlights

Three No. 1 seeds fell last week: Savannah Country Day (69-37 to No. 2 Stratford Academy), Mount Paran (46-38 to No. 2 Holy Innocents’) and Trinity Christian lost for the second this season to No. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 53-48. The Chargers defeated the Lions 37-29 back on Jan. 30… Region 5 continues to flex its muscles as three of four teams from that league are still alive: No. 1 Hebron Christian, No. 2 Holy Innocents’, and No. 4 Galloway. No. 3 Wesleyan was knocked out by Region 6 champ, St. Francis, 59-48.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 2 Stratford Academy 69, No. 1 Savannah Country Day 37

No. 1 Hebron Christian 85, No. 2 Christian Heritage 45

Lower Left Bracket

No. 4 Galloway 59, No. 3 Darlington 47

No. 1 Greenforest 70, No. 2 Brookstone 28

Upper Right Bracket

No. 2 Holy Innocents’ 46, No. 1 Mount Paran 38

No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor 66, No. 2 Calvary Day 45

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 53, No. 1 Trinity Christian 48

No. 1 St. Francis 59, No. 3 Wesleyan 48

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Stratford Academy at No. 1 Hebron Christian

Lower Left Bracket

No. 4 Galloway at No. 1 Greenforest

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Holy Innocents’ at No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 ELCA at No. 1 St. Francis

Public

Round Two highlights

Six of the eight top seeds advanced, except for the two No. 1s in the lower right bracket. Dublin was blown out by Region 2 runner-up Turner County, 60-40. It was just the Irish’s fourth loss of the season (22-4) on only their second to a team from Class A. Armuchee raced to a 7-1 lead early, but eventually fell to No. 2 Commerce, 43-33… The most recent team to win state title still in the mix is Greenville, the 2018 champs. The Region 5 champion Patriots cruised to an 84-56 win over No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll. They are led by senior twins Jabrica and Shabrica Leslie.

Round Two results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60, No. 2 Pelham 45

No. 1 Greenville 84, No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 56

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63, No. 2 Trion 48

No. 1 Clinch County 57, No. 2 Montgomery County 38

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Georgia Military College 53, No. 3 Towns County 44

No. 1 Calhoun County 46, No. 3 Brooks County 27

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Turner County 60, No. 1 Dublin 40

No. 2 Commerce 43, No. 1 Armuchee 33

Quarterfinals

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Emanuel County Institute 60 at No. 1 Greenville 84

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 63 at No. 1 Clinch County 57

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Georgia Military College 53 at No. 1 Calhoun County 46

Lower Right Bracket

No. 2 Turner County 60 at No. 2 Commerce 43

