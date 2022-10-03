Class A blog: Eight ranked teams remain unbeaten in Divisions I and II

Here were some notable takeaways from Week 7 of the high school football season:
- Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian got its second consecutive victory against a ranked team by upending Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons 47-14. The Wolverines defeated 2A No. 4 ELCA 30-15 Sept. 16.
Against Mary Persons, junior quarterback Aaron Philo was 17-of-22 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Bailey Stockton caught two touchdown passes, and Ethan Christian and Josh Britt each caught one touchdown pass. Sophomore Mac Bradley rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Keon Rogers had one touchdown run.
- The Wolverines lead a group of six unbeaten teams atop Class A Division I: No. 2 Swainsboro (5-0), No. 3 Rabun County (6-0) and No. 4 Bleckley County (6-0), No. 8 Darlington (6-0) and No. 9 Elbert County (6-0). In Class A Division II, two teams remain unbeaten: No. 1 Early County (6-0, 5-0) and No. 4 Johnson County (5-0, 1-0).
- Early County was off last week, and Johnson County beat Georgia Military 48-10. Johnson County senior Germivy Tucker had 21 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Military. Dalton Brantley (two touchdowns) and Fred Butler (1) also rushed for scores. Senior quarterback Dalton Brantley was 2-of-5 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown to Benvonte Murray (25 yards).
- One unranked team, Screven County, is 5-0 after having its game against South Effingham canceled last week. It will face Bryan County on Oct. 14 to open Region 3-Division II play.
Canceled games littered the schedule. The highest-profile cancellation was No. 2 Swainsboro against No. 6 Irwin County. Also canceled atop Division I and II were No. 5 Brooks County against Alabama’s Pike Liberal Arts school and Division II No. 6 Charlton against Dublin.
Class A Division I results
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) defeated Class 3A then No. 10 Mary Persons 47-14.
2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) canceled against No. 6 Irwin County.
3. (3) Rabun County (6-0) defeated Fellowship Christian 21-16.
4. (4) Bleckley County (6-0) defeated Westfield 45-14.
5. (5) Brooks County (41) canceled against Pike Liberal Arts (AL).
6. (6) Irwin County (4-1) canceled against No. 2 Swainsboro.
7. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-1) defeated Brookstone 24-7.
8. (8) Darlington (6-0) defeated Coosa 38-7.
9. (9) Elbert County (6-0) defeated Mount Vernon 36-7.
10. (NR) Social Circle (4-1) did not play.
Class A Division II results
1. (1) Early County (6-0) did not play.
2. (2) Clinch County (5-1) did not play.
3. (3) Bowdon (5-1) defeated then-Division I No. 10 St. Francis 23-18.
4. (4) Johnson County (5-0) defeated Georgia Military 48-10.
5. (5) Washington-Wilkes (5-1) defeated Warren County 45-14.
6. (6) Charlton County (3-2) canceled against Dublin.
7. (7) Schley County (4-2) defeated Chattahoochee County 29-6.
8. (8) Dooly County (3-2) defeated Wheeler County 47-0.
9. (9) Aquinas (4-1) did not play.
10. (10) McIntosh County Academy (5-1) defeated Atkinson County 20-8.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com