Class A blog: Eight ranked teams remain unbeaten in Divisions I and II

Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian got its second consecutive victory against a ranked team by upending Class 3A No. 10 Mary Persons 47-14. The Wolverines defeated 2A No. 4 ELCA 30-15 Sept. 16.

Against Mary Persons, junior quarterback Aaron Philo was 17-of-22 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Bailey Stockton caught two touchdown passes, and Ethan Christian and Josh Britt each caught one touchdown pass. Sophomore Mac Bradley rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Keon Rogers had one touchdown run.