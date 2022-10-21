Class A blog: A state title rematch highlights weekend play

A state title rematch between Irwin County (5-1, 1-0) and Brooks County (5-1) highlights Week 10 of the Class A high school football season.
The programs are 6-6 in the series history and split games last season when Irwin won 21-13 in the regular season, but Brooks County won the state title with a 56-28 victory. At the time, Irwin was ranked at the top of the A Public poll; Brooks was No. 2.
This season, Irwin leads the Division I Region 1 standings at 1-0 and is ranked fifth. Brooks County is ranked fourth and just entering region play.
Irwin County quarterback Casey Soliday is 51-of-85 passing for 991 yards and nine touchdowns. But the Indians prefer the run with senior Demarkas Lundy, who hash 74 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Shane Marshall has 66 carries for 357 yards and seven touchdowns.
- In Class A Division II, No. 6 Schley County travels to No. 10 Manchester for a Region 6 game. Both teams are tied atop the league standings at 4-0. Schley quarterback Jay Kanazawa is 96-of-160 passing for 1,297 yards and 13 touchdowns. Freshmen Jake Little (2) and Blake Weldon (1) have also thrown for touchdowns. Eight different Schley players have caught touchdown passes, led by Clinton Jackson’s four touchdown receptions. Malachi Banks has 99 carries for 574 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the run game. Manchester sophomore Quavion Cooper has 91 carries for 1,062 yards and 17 touchdowns for Manchester. Quarterback Daryus Bryant is 11-of-30 passing for 253 yards and six touchdowns, with one rushing touchdown. Anthony Bartholomew has 100 carries for 830 yards and six touchdowns.
- No. 8 McIntosh County Academy is 2-0 and on top of the Region 3 standings, ahead of No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (1-0). The teams will meet Friday to determine the front-runner. ECI is coming off a 42-14 victory against Portal last week. McIntosh County Academy has six players combining for 23 touchdowns – Jareese Campbell (seven touchowns), Deondray Bacon (5), Laderrious West (4), Demonte R. Stokes (4), Nehemiah West (2) and Lonzio Reed (1). Class A Division I top-10 schedule 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) opens Region 5 play at home against Oglethorpe County. 2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0) is off. 3. (3) Rabun County (8-0, 1-0) is at home against Athens Academy (3-4, 0-1) 4. (4) Brooks County (5-1) opens Region 1 play at home against No. 5 Irwin County. 5. (5) Irwin County (5-1, 1-0) travels to Brooks County. 6. (7) Darlington (8-0, 4-0) is at home against Armuchee (3-4, 1-2) 7. (6) Elbert County (7-1) travels to Commerce. 8. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-2) is at home against St. Francis (4-3) 9. (9) Metter (5-3) travels to Claxton (4-3. 1-0) 10. (10) Dublin (4-2) is at home against Jefferson County (1-7, 0-2) Class A Division II top-10 schedule 1. (1) Early County (7-1, 6-0) is at home against Alabama’s Eufaula 2. (2) Clinch County (7-1) is at home against Atkinson County (2-5, 1-0) 3. (3) Bowdon (7-1, 1-0) is at home against Cross Keys 4. (4) Johnson County (7-0, 2-0) travels to Wilkinson County (4-3, 1-1) 5. (5) Charlton County (5-2, 2-0) is off. 6. (6) Schley County (5-2, 4-0) travels to No. 10 Manchester (5-2, 4-0) 7. (7) Dooly County (4-3, 2-0) is at home against Wilcox County (4-3, 2-0) 8. (9) McIntosh County Academy (7-1) is at home against No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (3-4, 1-0) 9. (10) Manchester (5-2, 4-0) is at home against No. 6 Schley County (5-2, 4-0) 10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (3-4, 1-0) travels to No. 8 McIntosh County Academy.
About the Author