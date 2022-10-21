Class A blog: A state title rematch highlights weekend play

The programs are 6-6 in the series history and split games last season when Irwin won 21-13 in the regular season, but Brooks County won the state title with a 56-28 victory. At the time, Irwin was ranked at the top of the A Public poll; Brooks was No. 2.

This season, Irwin leads the Division I Region 1 standings at 1-0 and is ranked fifth. Brooks County is ranked fourth and just entering region play.