Class 7A: Milton 31, Walton 21

It’s Milton’s second state championship overall and second since 2018, and it comes in coach Ben Reaves Jr.’s second season leading the program. Reaves was an assistant on Adam Clack’s staff when the Eagles won their first championship. Milton (13-2), champion of Region 6, won the final of eight 7A championship games. The GHSA will return to six classifications next season.

Most impressive in the win for the Eagles was their defense, particularly in the second half, where they forced Walton four turnovers, plus a turnover on downs. Though the Raiders, who came in averaging 49.64 points a game, set the season record for most points scored by a team in the highest classification, they turned in their lowest point total of the season by 14 points.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Eagles recovered a fumble on Walton’s possession to start the second half, then Alex Nover kicked a 37-yard field goal. Nover initially missed the kick wide left, but the play was blown dead just before the snap. After game officials had a brief discussion, it was ruled there was no foul on the play and Nover was given a second chance.

The Eagles would get interceptions on each of Walton’s next two possessions, and junior quarterback Luke Nickel threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Marc Essley, then ran a yard for another score to give the Eagles a 24-14 lead with 11:11 remaining.

The Raiders would score their last points on Cameron Loyd’s 43-yard reception with 7:28 left, making it 24-21.

On the Eagles’ ensuing possession, they drove 70 yards on 14 plays, draining 6:25 of clock, and all of the Raiders’ timeouts. The drive ended when Milton was intercepted by Oliver Skeean on a fake field-goal attempt on fourth-and-goal from the Walton 11. Skeean caught the ball as he was running out of bounds, putting the Raiders on their own 1, which set up Stewart’s interception on the very next play.

Nickel was 19 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, rushing for 25 yards and another score on nine carries. TJ Lester had 59 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run on nine carries. Essley had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Debron Gatling had seven catches for 72 yards. Jack Lawson and Ma’Khi Jones had eight tackles, and Stewart had seven. Ty Redmon’s interception in the third quarter led to Essley’s go-ahead score.

The Raiders (14-1), champions of Region 5, were seeking their first championship in a program that dates to 1976, but are now 0-2 in title games, having also finished 14-1 in 2011. Hecklinski was 11 of 24 passing for two touchdowns and three interceptions, with Loyd (two catches, 49 yards) and Hunter Teal (4-32) each pulling in a touchdown reception. Makari Bodiford led all rushers with 132 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Jordan Bride had nine tackles, and Jake Thorner had eight tackles and a sack.

