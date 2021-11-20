Class 7A blog: Roswell, Roper soar; Lowndes, Brown survive

Fifth-ranked Lowndes beat Norcross 35-34 on all-state quarterback Jacurri Brown’s fourth-and-16 TD pass to Khris Thomas for 23 yards with 1:17 left.

Lowndes became the first team in state history to win six games while allowing 30 points. The victory also ensured that a South Georgia team made the quarterfinals. The last time that didn’t happen in the highest class was 2000.

Lowndes joins No. 1 Collins Hill, No. 3 Milton and unranked defending champion Grayson as returnees to the elite eight from 2020.

Ninth-ranked Walton reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 with a 34-7 victory over Region 7 champion Archer. Also in the quarters are No. 4 Mill Creek and No. 7 Brookwood.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Mill Creek at Milton

Walton at Brookwood

Grayson at Roswell

Collins Hill at Lowndes