Class 7A blog: Roswell, Roper soar; Lowndes, Brown survive

The Class 7A field is down to eight, and there’s only one big surprise – that North Cobb isn’t one of them.
The second-ranked Warriors’ star-studded season ended prematurely Friday night when beaten by 10th-ranked Roswell 46-43.
Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper, perhaps the state’s most underrated passer (just a two-star prospect), was 26-of-35 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
Roswell trailed 43-34 with less than two minutes left but forced and pounced on a fumble, scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again with Roper going 7 yards for the game-winner on the final play. Roswell is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
The higher-ranked teams won the other seven quarterfinals, though Roswell’s final act wasn’t the only dramatic finish.
Fifth-ranked Lowndes beat Norcross 35-34 on all-state quarterback Jacurri Brown’s fourth-and-16 TD pass to Khris Thomas for 23 yards with 1:17 left.
Lowndes became the first team in state history to win six games while allowing 30 points. The victory also ensured that a South Georgia team made the quarterfinals. The last time that didn’t happen in the highest class was 2000.
Lowndes joins No. 1 Collins Hill, No. 3 Milton and unranked defending champion Grayson as returnees to the elite eight from 2020.
Ninth-ranked Walton reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 with a 34-7 victory over Region 7 champion Archer. Also in the quarters are No. 4 Mill Creek and No. 7 Brookwood.
Here are the quarterfinal matchups:
Mill Creek at Milton
Walton at Brookwood
Grayson at Roswell
Collins Hill at Lowndes
About the Author