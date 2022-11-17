Class 7A blog: Previews of 8 quarterfinal games

*Parkview (8-3) at Westlake (8-3): This is a game between playoff regulars that have never played each other. Westlake has been in the playoffs each of the past 10 seasons while getting to the quarterfinals or better four times. Parkview has made it eight straight times and made the quarters or better three times. Parkview was the only No. 4 seed to win in Class 7A last week. The Panthers defeated North Paulding 34-28. Khyair Spain rushed for 209 yards, giving him a Class 7A-best 2,167 for the season. Colin Houck was 14-of-24 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Parkview led 34-14 at halftime. No. 10 Westlake won the only 7A game between ranked teams last week when it defeated No. 8 Valdosta 28-13. R.J. Johnson passed for 272 yards. His two TD throws put Westlake up 14-0, and the Lions never trailed. Maxwell Ratings prediction: Westlake 27-21.

*Mill Creek (10-1) at North Cobb (9-2): Mill Creek is ranked No. 3 and North Cobb is No. 5, making this perhaps the most intriguing second-round game in the class. Mill Creek beat Meadowcreek 59-22 last week after scoring five touchdowns on its first 12 offensive plays. Cam Robinson rushed for 129 yards, pushing him to 1,109 for the season. Hayden Clark has thrown for 1,808 yards. North Cobb beat Denmark 42-10 last week with long scoring strikes. Nick Grimstead threw a 75-yard TD pass to T.J. Smith, and David Eziomume scored on runs of 90 and 73 yards on consecutive offensive snaps in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. North Cobb has lost in the second round as a region champion the past two seasons. A quarterfinal would be North Cobb’s first since 2016. These teams have played each other once, in 2012, with North Cobb winning 42-35 in the quarters. A common opponent this season is No. 1 Buford, which beat North Cobb 21-14 and Mill Creek 39-27. Maxwell Ratings prediction: Mill Creek 27-25.

*Camden County (8-3) at Grayson (9-2): Camden County coach Jeff Herron is making his return to Grayson, where he led the Rams to a 2016 state title in his only season. He’s in his second year back at Camden County, where he won three state titles more than a decade ago. Camden defeated East Coweta 44-33 last week, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a back-and-forth game. Jaden Dailey rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Camden feeds whoever has the hot hand in the wing-T. In the final game of the regular season, Deonte Cole rushed for 158 yards in a 48-21 victory over Lowndes, which is the common opponent between these two. Lowndes upset Grayson 24-14 and lost to Camden 49-21. Grayson won its first-rounder 30-3 over Hillgrove. Amari Alston ran a kickoff back for a touchdown after a blocked-punt safety, and Jaylon Williams ran an interception 35 yards for a score. Jeff Davis was 15-of-24 passing for 170 yards. Camden and Grayson rank 2-3 behind Lowndes in victories in the highest class this century but have met only twice, most recently in 2009, each winning once. Maxwell Ratings prediction: Grayson 21-19

*Norcross (8-3) at Milton (8-3): Both teams have reached the second round for five consecutive seasons. Seventh-ranked Milton was the runner-up last year and champion in 2018. Norcross made the semifinals in 2020. These teams last played each other in 2016 with Norcross winning 24-10 in the first round. Norcross beat Mountain View 37-13 in the first round. A.J. Watkins was 21-of-27 passing for 220 yards. He’s thrown for 2,009 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. TE Lawson Luckie, who is committed to Georgia, had nine receptions for 140 yards. Milton beat Cherokee 28-0 after taking a 21-0 halftime lead and never letting the Warriors back in the game. Scott Moskowitz rushed for 159 yards, giving him 893 on the season, and Luke Nickel was 20-of-29 passing for 244 yards. He’s passed for 2,101 this season. Debron Gatling had eight receptions for 104 yards. Owen Phillips had three of Milton’s five sacks. Maxwell Ratings prediction: Milton 28-13