Class 7A blog; Preview of each basketball semifinal

Here are previews of the four basketball semifinals in Class 7A.
GIRLS
R3 #1 Marietta at R2 #1 McEachern (Friday, 7 p.m.): Marietta, ranked No. 5, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2009. This is the eighth final-four appearance for McEachern in 11 seasons during which the Indians have won five state titles, the most recent in 2017. Fresh off a victory over No. 1 Collins Hill, McEachern is now viewed as the team to beat. Marietta is coming off a 54-53 victory over No. 3 Cherokee. Marietta’s top player is Lauren Walker, the Region 3 player of the year. She’s committed to Michigan State. McEachern’s top player is Jillian Hollingshead, a McDonald’s All-American and 6-5 forward signed with Georgia. The two teams played each other Dec. 1, and McEachern won 61-59 at Marietta. McEachern is home for this one.
R5 #2 Woodstock at R4 #1 Brookwood (Friday, 7 p.m.): Both teams are in the semifinals for the first time. Woodstock, ranked No. 9, has made the state playoffs each of the past 10 seasons while Brookwood is newer to girls basketball success. The unranked Broncos made their first quarterfinal last season after 40 years of playing. Brookwood has beaten No. 4 Campbell and No. 6 North Forsyth in the playoffs. Woodstock has not played a top-10 team in the tournament. Brookwood sophomore point guard Diana Collins is a major college recruit. Woodstock guard Briget Utberg was her region’s co-player of the year. She scored 32 points in the quarterfinals against Newton.
BOYS
R2 #1 Pebblebrook at R5 #1 Milton (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.): Third-ranked Pebblebrook is in the semifinals for the first time since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016. The Falcons have never won a state title. Milton is ranked No. 1 with a 25-2 record and a 23-game winning streak. The Eagles made the semifinals last season too and last won a state title in 2012. Pebblebrook’s top player is Danny Stubbs, a senior guard signed with Georgia State. Milton’s top player is Bruce Thornton, a junior point guard committed to Ohio State.
R2 #2 McEachern at R7 #1 Berkmar (Saturday, 6 p.m.): This is a rematch of a Dec. 12 game that McEachern won 88-81 in three overtimes. McEachern, ranked No. 4, is in the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. The Indians won in 2019. Berkmar, ranked No. 5, is in the semis for the first time since winning a state title in 2001. The Patriots had been 0-6 in quarterfinals since then ‘01 but ended the drought with a 51-35 victory at Tift County this week. McEachern’s top players are Camron McDowell, who is committed to Georgia, and Chance Moore, who is committed to Arkansas. Both are 6-5. Berkmar’s top player is Malique Ewin, a 6-9 junior center and top-100 national prospect.
