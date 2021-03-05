Class 7A blog; Preview of each basketball semifinal

R2 #1 Pebblebrook at R5 #1 Milton (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.): Third-ranked Pebblebrook is in the semifinals for the first time since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016. The Falcons have never won a state title. Milton is ranked No. 1 with a 25-2 record and a 23-game winning streak. The Eagles made the semifinals last season too and last won a state title in 2012. Pebblebrook’s top player is Danny Stubbs, a senior guard signed with Georgia State. Milton’s top player is Bruce Thornton, a junior point guard committed to Ohio State.

R2 #2 McEachern at R7 #1 Berkmar (Saturday, 6 p.m.): This is a rematch of a Dec. 12 game that McEachern won 88-81 in three overtimes. McEachern, ranked No. 4, is in the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. The Indians won in 2019. Berkmar, ranked No. 5, is in the semis for the first time since winning a state title in 2001. The Patriots had been 0-6 in quarterfinals since then ‘01 but ended the drought with a 51-35 victory at Tift County this week. McEachern’s top players are Camron McDowell, who is committed to Georgia, and Chance Moore, who is committed to Arkansas. Both are 6-5. Berkmar’s top player is Malique Ewin, a 6-9 junior center and top-100 national prospect.