Class 7A blog: North Cobb, Collins Hill, Grayson clinch region titles

North Cobb, Grayson and Collins Hill clinched region titles in Class 7A on Friday night while four other regions are set winner-take-all region-title games next week.
North Cobb beat Marietta 28-26 in a Region 3 game. The ninth-ranked Warriors are 8-1 overall, 4-0 in region play, with a game next week against North Paulding (2-7, 1-3). It’s North Cobb’s first region title since 2013.
Grayson closed out Region 4 with a 37-0 victory over Newton. Grayson (9-0, 4-0) is done with the regular season and almost certainly will enter the state playoffs ranked No. 1.
Collins Hill, ranked No. 6, beat Mill Creek 28-17 to nail down Region 8. It’s the Eagles' first region title since 2013. Collins Hill (8-2) is finished with the regular season.
Colquitt County, the Region 1 champion, also completed its regular season with a 41-0 victory over Tift County. Colquitt had clinched its region last week.
The other four regions are set up for de facto region championship games.
In Region 2, No. 5 East Coweta (7-1) will play No. 7 Newnan (9-0). Newnan last won a region title in 2009, East Coweta in 2001.
In Region 5 Milton (7-1) will play Cherokee (8-1). Milton won a region title last season. Cherokee won its only region title in 2002.
In Region 6, Denmark (5-3) will play West Forsyth (6-3). Denmark has never won a region title. West Forsyth won its only region title in 2012.
About the Author