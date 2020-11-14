Class 7A blog: North Cobb, Collins Hill, Grayson clinch region titles

North Cobb beat Marietta 28-26 in a Region 3 game. The ninth-ranked Warriors are 8-1 overall, 4-0 in region play, with a game next week against North Paulding (2-7, 1-3). It’s North Cobb’s first region title since 2013.

Grayson closed out Region 4 with a 37-0 victory over Newton. Grayson (9-0, 4-0) is done with the regular season and almost certainly will enter the state playoffs ranked No. 1.