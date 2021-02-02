Class 7A blog: No. 3 Pebblebrook plays No. 4 McEachern in boys basketball

No. 3 Pebblebrook plays at No. 4 McEachern on Tuesday night in the top game in Class 7A.
Pebblebrook is 19-2 overall, 5-0 in Region 2. McEachern is 19-4 and 5-1. Pebblebrook won the first meeting between the two 75-69 on Jan. 15.
Pebblebrook is led by Danny Stubbs, a point guard signed with Georgia State. The Falcons also have a pair of 6-foot-6 wings – Jamall Clyce and Tyler Shirley– who are outstanding. Clyce also has signed with Georgia State. Shirley has signed with South Alabama.
McEachern’s top players are 6-5 guards Cam McDowell and Chance Moore. McDowell is committed to Georgia. Moore has signed with Arkansas.
Another big game Tuesday is No. 1 Milton at Cherokee in a rematch of the game Milton won 66-63 in overtime last week.
