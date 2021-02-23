Class 7A blog: Milton’s, Collins Hill’s girls seek to reignite old dynasties

The girls team, ranked No. 7, lost their region semifinal to Archer 37-36 on a buzzer-beater. That meant a lower seed and a road trip to eighth-ranked West Forsyth.

Norcross’ boys, ranked No. 9, also lost a close one to Archer, 44-42, is at Denmark.

Both Norcross teams remain favored to win, but it will be tougher. The girls have won eight straight first-round games. The boys have won 11 straight in the first round.

A few more interesting notes ... North Paulding’s boys have never won a state playoff game. They’re at home against East Coweta. Also, two boys teams, South Forsyth and Walton, won region titles for the first time this century last week. South Forsyth won its first since 1998, Walton its first since 1989.

Here are the draws for the first round:

BOYS

R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Camden County

R2 #4 Newnan at R3 #1 Walton

R6 #3 Gainesville at R7 #2 Archer

R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Milton

R7 #3 Norcross at R6 #2 Denmark

R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 North Gwinnett

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R4 #2 Newton

R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R8 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #2 Cherokee

R6 #4 Lambert at R7 #1 Berkmar

R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Marietta at R2 #2 McEachern

R1 #4 Lowndes at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #3 Etowah at R8 #2 Collins Hill

R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 South Forsyth

GIRLS

R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Colquitt County

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 Marietta

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross

R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Cherokee

R7 #3 Discovery at R6 #2 South Forsyth

R5 #4 Etowah at R8 #1 Collins Hill

R1 #3k Lowndes at R4 #2 Grayson

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R2 #1 McEachern

R8 #3 North Gwinnett at R5 #2 Woodstock

R6 #4 Denmark at R7 #1 Archer

R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding

R4 #4 Newton at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Campbell

R1 #4 Camden County at R4 #1 Brookwood

R5 #3 Roswell at R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge