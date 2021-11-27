Class 7A blog: Grayson coach’s forecast for 2021 season was spot on

Collins Hill has beaten each of its opponents by 15 or more points. The closest game against a Georgia opponent has been 36-10 in the opener against Brookwood.

The other semifinal will have No. 9 Walton at No. 3 Milton, two other teams that have overcome growing pains.

Milton was the preseason No. 1 team but lost in August to North Cobb 40-21 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.

But Milton has gotten healthier and better and beaten three ranked teams, plus powerful St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, and now is playing like most expected when the season began. On Friday, Milton defeated No. 4 Mill Creek 36-27 to reach the semis.

Walton was ranked a high as No. 4 after a 2-0 start but lost three times in the regular season, including a 42-14 rout by Marietta to finish the season. Walton’s No. 9 final regular-season ranking might’ve seemed charitable at the time.

But Walton’s offense has been unstoppable in the playoffs in victories over Colquitt County (41-17), Archer (34-7) and Brookwood (52-35). Now, Walton is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011.