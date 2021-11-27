Class 7A blog: Grayson coach’s forecast for 2021 season was spot on

Coming off a 2020 state championship, Grayson coach Adam Carter offered this vision of the 2021 season and his young team: “It’s going to be a rough patch early on probably until they can get some experience and reps under their belt, but I think by the time playoffs get here, hopefully we will be hitting the stride and ready to go.”
Grayson, ranked No. 4 in preseason largely on reputation, lost its opening game to a Class 5A team. Failed to win a region title for the first time since 2017. Lost three games in a regular season for the first time since 2013. Entered the playoffs unranked for the first time since 2013.
But here the Rams sit, in the semifinals again. Grayson defeated 10th-ranked Roswell 24-14 on the road Friday night, punching its ticket to the final four.
Grayson will play at No. 1 Collins Hill, a team doing its best to imitate the dominant 2020 Grayson team, if not taking it a step further.
Collins Hill beat Lowndes 49-7 on Friday, ending Lowndes’ 26-game winning streak on its home field.
Collins Hill has beaten each of its opponents by 15 or more points. The closest game against a Georgia opponent has been 36-10 in the opener against Brookwood.
The other semifinal will have No. 9 Walton at No. 3 Milton, two other teams that have overcome growing pains.
Milton was the preseason No. 1 team but lost in August to North Cobb 40-21 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.
But Milton has gotten healthier and better and beaten three ranked teams, plus powerful St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, and now is playing like most expected when the season began. On Friday, Milton defeated No. 4 Mill Creek 36-27 to reach the semis.
Walton was ranked a high as No. 4 after a 2-0 start but lost three times in the regular season, including a 42-14 rout by Marietta to finish the season. Walton’s No. 9 final regular-season ranking might’ve seemed charitable at the time.
But Walton’s offense has been unstoppable in the playoffs in victories over Colquitt County (41-17), Archer (34-7) and Brookwood (52-35). Now, Walton is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011.
