4 Questions with Grayson head coach Adam Carter

2. Where does that team stand in state history, especially when it was fully healthy? “We were able to beat some really good football teams. Defensively, it was the best I’ve been around since I have had the chance to coach. They gave up eight points a game through 14 games. They were very talented. The thing that made that group different was the type of kids we had. I welcome anybody into my locker room and fieldhouse to be around those kids. They were really special, and that made the difference.” [Grayson finished No. 2 in the final MaxPreps Xcellent 25 rankings. Seven seniors signed with Power 5 conference schools. Clemson freshman Phil Mafah missed the playoffs because of injury, and Florida wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, an AJC Super 11 pick, was lost for the season before the opener.]

3. How do you feel about this year’s team? “I like where we are. We are really young. My senior class this year only has about 15 or 16 kids in it, so it is a big drop-off. These guys that are coming in did not have to play as many reps last year because our senior class was so big. It’s very youthful. I am really excited about my young kids, as well. I am probably going to be playing about six to eight freshmen and sophomores that are going to be in the rotation, which is not easy in 7A football. It is a talented group. I like the group. They work hard, get after it, good kids, and are fun to be around. It’s going to be a rough patch early on probably until they can get some experience and reps under their belt, but I think by the time playoffs get here, hopefully we will be hitting the stride and ready to go.”