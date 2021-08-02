4 Questions with Grayson head coach Adam Carter

Today’s interviewee is Grayson head coach Adam Carter, whose team won the Class 7A championship in 2020. The title was the Gwinnett County school’s third in history. Carter, a Paulding County native, is 25-2 in his two seasons at Grayson. He led Creekview of Cherokee County to a 12-1 finish and region title in 2018.
1. You’ve had a year to reflect on your team’s 2020 season. What made that team special? “A big senior class. They put a lot of work in and overcame the [COVID-related] obstacles we had as far as where we were getting to play and not getting to play, the stuff we had to endure throughout the season. It was one of those seasons we never want to have to do again, but we were able to accomplish some pretty cool things.”
2. Where does that team stand in state history, especially when it was fully healthy? “We were able to beat some really good football teams. Defensively, it was the best I’ve been around since I have had the chance to coach. They gave up eight points a game through 14 games. They were very talented. The thing that made that group different was the type of kids we had. I welcome anybody into my locker room and fieldhouse to be around those kids. They were really special, and that made the difference.” [Grayson finished No. 2 in the final MaxPreps Xcellent 25 rankings. Seven seniors signed with Power 5 conference schools. Clemson freshman Phil Mafah missed the playoffs because of injury, and Florida wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, an AJC Super 11 pick, was lost for the season before the opener.]
3. How do you feel about this year’s team? “I like where we are. We are really young. My senior class this year only has about 15 or 16 kids in it, so it is a big drop-off. These guys that are coming in did not have to play as many reps last year because our senior class was so big. It’s very youthful. I am really excited about my young kids, as well. I am probably going to be playing about six to eight freshmen and sophomores that are going to be in the rotation, which is not easy in 7A football. It is a talented group. I like the group. They work hard, get after it, good kids, and are fun to be around. It’s going to be a rough patch early on probably until they can get some experience and reps under their belt, but I think by the time playoffs get here, hopefully we will be hitting the stride and ready to go.”
4. What teams are you looking out for this season? “Collins Hill has got to be a team to beat. North Cobb, Milton and Walton have got to be teams to beat. Then you start looking at South Georgia with teams like Colquitt, Lowndes and Camden, where Coach [Jeff] Herron is back. Then you look at our region with Brookwood and Parkview. Last year. Mill Creek took one of the best teams in Georgia to overtime, which was us, and they are all back. I heard Norcross has a big class coming. There is so much parity in 7A and so much talent across the board. It is really up for grabs every year. Collins Hill, Milton and North Cobb, those are talent-wise three of the best in the state.”
