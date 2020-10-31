Class 7A blog: 5 observations from Week 9

*Collins Hill rises in Region 8: Collins Hill (6-2, 2-0) emerged as the only team without a region loss in Region 8 with a 42-21 victory over North Gwinnett and ended the Bulldogs' 21-game winning streak in region play. North Gwinnett had been nails on defense season, allowing no more than 21 points in any game and pitching three shutouts. Collins Hill has the best QB-WR duo in the class. That would be Sam Horn and Travis Hunter. Like North Cobb, Collins Hill hasn’t won a region title since 2013.

*Newton pulls the upset: Newton is historically a tough out, and Brookwood found that out Friday when the Rams beat the fourth-ranked Broncos 28-16. Brookwood was a 26-point favorite, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Brookwood hadn’t been ranked that high since 2011. Newton entered 2-3 with victories over teams from smaller classifications. If things go as expected from here, Parkview, Newton and Brookwood would wind up 2-2 in region play behind Grayson. But if there was something to be learned from Newton-Brookwood, it’s don’t assume anything.